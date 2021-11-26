Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Colorado Buffaloes at Utah Utes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Utah goes for its fifth straight win on Friday afternoon when it hosts Colorado in its season finale.
    Author:

    Utah hosts Colorado on Friday afternoon coming off its biggest win of the year last Saturday when it beat Oregon 38-7. The win clinched the Pac-12 South Division title for the Utes, as they will play Oregon, Oregon State or Washington State in the championship next week.

    How to Watch Colorado at Utah Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX (KSTU-TV – Salt Lake City, UT)

    Live stream the Colorado at Utah game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    First, though, they want to finish off their regular season with their fifth straight win and wrap up Pac-12 play with just one loss.

    To do that, they will have to beat a Colorado team that has won two of its last three games.

    The Buffaloes beat Washington last week 20-17 to improve their record to 4-7 on the year and 3-5 in the Pac-12.

    Colorado has been playing better and will look to continue that with an upset win over Utah. The Buffaloes will look to catch the Utes looking ahead to the championship game and pick up a big win to finish off its season on a high note.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Colorado Buffaloes at Utah Utes

    TV CHANNEL: FOX (KSTU-TV – Salt Lake City, UT)
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
