Colorado vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

How to Watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. Washington Huskies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Huskies (4-6, 0-0 Pac-12) and the Colorado Buffaloes (3-7, 0-0 Pac-12) square off on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Folsom Field in a clash of Pac-12 foes. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Colorado vs. Washington
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Stadium: Folsom Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Washington vs. Colorado
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Washington
-6.5
43
Washington and Colorado Stats
- This year, the Huskies rack up 4.7 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Buffaloes surrender (27.5).
- This year, the Huskies have turned the ball over 15 times, seven more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (8).
- The Buffaloes' average points scored this season (19.2) and the Huskies' points allowed (21.2) are within two points of each other.
- The Buffaloes have turned the ball over seven times, nine fewer times than the Huskies have forced turnovers (16).
Washington Players to Watch
- Dylan Morris has thrown for 2,071 yards (207.1 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 60.1% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.
- Sean McGrew has carried the ball 107 times for a team-high 431 yards (43.1 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
- This season Cameron Davis has collected 279 yards (27.9 per game) on 73 attempts with two touchdowns.
- Terrell Bynum's 436 receiving yards (43.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 26 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Jalen McMillan has racked up 422 receiving yards (42.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 33 passes this year.
- Taj Davis' 23 grabs have turned into 298 yards (29.8 ypg) and one touchdown.
Colorado Players to Watch
- Brendon Lewis leads Colorado with 1,344 passing yards (134.4 ypg) on 126-of-209 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 143 rushing yards (14.3 ypg) on 78 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- The team's top rusher, Jarek Broussard, has carried the ball 130 times for 618 yards (61.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Alex Fontenot has piled up 83 carries for 298 yards (29.8 per game) and five touchdowns.
- Brenden Rice's 299 receiving yards (29.9 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 21 receptions and three touchdowns.
- Brady Russell has put together a 264-yard season so far (26.4 receiving yards per game), reeling in 20 passes.
- Daniel Arias' 15 catches have netted him 206 yards (20.6 ypg) and one touchdown.
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
