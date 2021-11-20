Colorado vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

Nov 13, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Jarek Broussard (23) is tackled by UCLA Bruins defensive back Quentin Lake (37) the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Huskies (4-6, 0-0 Pac-12) and the Colorado Buffaloes (3-7, 0-0 Pac-12) square off on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Folsom Field in a clash of Pac-12 foes. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Washington

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Stadium: Folsom Field

Betting Information for Washington vs. Colorado

Favorite Spread Total Washington -6.5 43

Washington and Colorado Stats

This year, the Huskies rack up 4.7 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Buffaloes surrender (27.5).

This year, the Huskies have turned the ball over 15 times, seven more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (8).

The Buffaloes' average points scored this season (19.2) and the Huskies' points allowed (21.2) are within two points of each other.

The Buffaloes have turned the ball over seven times, nine fewer times than the Huskies have forced turnovers (16).

Washington Players to Watch

Dylan Morris has thrown for 2,071 yards (207.1 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 60.1% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.

Sean McGrew has carried the ball 107 times for a team-high 431 yards (43.1 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.

This season Cameron Davis has collected 279 yards (27.9 per game) on 73 attempts with two touchdowns.

Terrell Bynum's 436 receiving yards (43.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 26 receptions with four touchdowns.

Jalen McMillan has racked up 422 receiving yards (42.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 33 passes this year.

Taj Davis' 23 grabs have turned into 298 yards (29.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Colorado Players to Watch

Brendon Lewis leads Colorado with 1,344 passing yards (134.4 ypg) on 126-of-209 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 143 rushing yards (14.3 ypg) on 78 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jarek Broussard, has carried the ball 130 times for 618 yards (61.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Alex Fontenot has piled up 83 carries for 298 yards (29.8 per game) and five touchdowns.

Brenden Rice's 299 receiving yards (29.9 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 21 receptions and three touchdowns.

Brady Russell has put together a 264-yard season so far (26.4 receiving yards per game), reeling in 20 passes.

Daniel Arias' 15 catches have netted him 206 yards (20.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

