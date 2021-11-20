Colorado vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. Washington Huskies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 13, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Jarek Broussard (23) is tackled by UCLA Bruins defensive back Quentin Lake (37) the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington Huskies (4-6, 0-0 Pac-12) and the Colorado Buffaloes (3-7, 0-0 Pac-12) square off on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Folsom Field in a clash of Pac-12 foes. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Colorado vs. Washington

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Stadium: Folsom Field
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Washington vs. Colorado

    Washington vs Colorado Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Washington

    -6.5

    43

    Washington and Colorado Stats

    • This year, the Huskies rack up 4.7 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Buffaloes surrender (27.5).
    • This year, the Huskies have turned the ball over 15 times, seven more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (8).
    • The Buffaloes' average points scored this season (19.2) and the Huskies' points allowed (21.2) are within two points of each other.
    • The Buffaloes have turned the ball over seven times, nine fewer times than the Huskies have forced turnovers (16).

    Washington Players to Watch

    • Dylan Morris has thrown for 2,071 yards (207.1 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 60.1% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season.
    • Sean McGrew has carried the ball 107 times for a team-high 431 yards (43.1 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
    • This season Cameron Davis has collected 279 yards (27.9 per game) on 73 attempts with two touchdowns.
    • Terrell Bynum's 436 receiving yards (43.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 26 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Jalen McMillan has racked up 422 receiving yards (42.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 33 passes this year.
    • Taj Davis' 23 grabs have turned into 298 yards (29.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Colorado Players to Watch

    • Brendon Lewis leads Colorado with 1,344 passing yards (134.4 ypg) on 126-of-209 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 143 rushing yards (14.3 ypg) on 78 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Jarek Broussard, has carried the ball 130 times for 618 yards (61.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Alex Fontenot has piled up 83 carries for 298 yards (29.8 per game) and five touchdowns.
    • Brenden Rice's 299 receiving yards (29.9 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 21 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Brady Russell has put together a 264-yard season so far (26.4 receiving yards per game), reeling in 20 passes.
    • Daniel Arias' 15 catches have netted him 206 yards (20.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Washington at Colorado

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
