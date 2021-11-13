Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Colorado State Rams vs. Air Force Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 6, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Colorado State Rams quarterback Todd Centeio (7) warms up before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

    The Air Force Falcons (6-3, 0-0 MWC) and the Colorado State Rams (3-6, 0-0 MWC) square off on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium in a clash of MWC foes. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Colorado State vs. Air Force

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium
    Betting Information for Air Force vs. Colorado State

    Air Force vs Colorado State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Air Force

    -2.5

    45.5

    Air Force and Colorado State Stats

    • The Falcons rack up 27.6 points per game, 5.2 more than the Rams surrender per contest (22.4).
    • The Falcons have turned the ball over seven times this season, three fewer than the Rams have forced (10).
    • The Rams have averaged 5.9 more points scored this season (23.1) than the Falcons have allowed (17.2).
    • The Rams have turned the ball over nine times, two fewer times than the Falcons have forced turnovers (11).

    Air Force Players to Watch

    • Haaziq Daniels has thrown for 788 yards (87.6 ypg) to lead Air Force, completing 48.7% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 622 yards (69.1 ypg) on 124 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.
    • Brad Roberts has carried the ball 203 times for a team-high 913 yards (101.4 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.
    • Brandon Lewis' team-leading 332 receiving yards (36.9 yards per game) have come on 14 receptions.
    • Micah Davis has put up a 221-yard season so far (24.6 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 10 passes.
    • David Cormier's five receptions have netted him 89 yards (9.9 ypg).

    Colorado State Players to Watch

    • Todd Centeio has thrown for 2,073 yards (230.3 ypg) to lead Colorado State, completing 60.1% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 375 yards (41.7 ypg) on 94 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • David Bailey's team-high 602 rushing yards (66.9 per game) have come on 156 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
    • Trey McBride's 838 receiving yards (93.1 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 74 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Dante Wright has totaled 329 receiving yards (36.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 27 passes this year.
    • Ty McCullouch's 18 catches have netted him 305 yards (33.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Air Force at Colorado State

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
