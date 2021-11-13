Nov 6, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Colorado State Rams quarterback Todd Centeio (7) warms up before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

The Air Force Falcons (6-3, 0-0 MWC) and the Colorado State Rams (3-6, 0-0 MWC) square off on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium in a clash of MWC foes. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Colorado State vs. Air Force

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Air Force vs. Colorado State

Favorite Spread Total Air Force -2.5 45.5

Air Force and Colorado State Stats

The Falcons rack up 27.6 points per game, 5.2 more than the Rams surrender per contest (22.4).

The Falcons have turned the ball over seven times this season, three fewer than the Rams have forced (10).

The Rams have averaged 5.9 more points scored this season (23.1) than the Falcons have allowed (17.2).

The Rams have turned the ball over nine times, two fewer times than the Falcons have forced turnovers (11).

Air Force Players to Watch

Haaziq Daniels has thrown for 788 yards (87.6 ypg) to lead Air Force, completing 48.7% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 622 yards (69.1 ypg) on 124 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

Brad Roberts has carried the ball 203 times for a team-high 913 yards (101.4 per game), with eight touchdowns this year.

Brandon Lewis' team-leading 332 receiving yards (36.9 yards per game) have come on 14 receptions.

Micah Davis has put up a 221-yard season so far (24.6 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 10 passes.

David Cormier's five receptions have netted him 89 yards (9.9 ypg).

Colorado State Players to Watch

Todd Centeio has thrown for 2,073 yards (230.3 ypg) to lead Colorado State, completing 60.1% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 375 yards (41.7 ypg) on 94 carries with one rushing touchdown.

David Bailey's team-high 602 rushing yards (66.9 per game) have come on 156 carries, with six touchdowns this year.

Trey McBride's 838 receiving yards (93.1 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 74 receptions and one touchdown.

Dante Wright has totaled 329 receiving yards (36.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 27 passes this year.

Ty McCullouch's 18 catches have netted him 305 yards (33.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

Regional restrictions apply.