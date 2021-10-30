Oct 9, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio (4) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

MWC opponents meet when the Boise State Broncos (3-4, 0-0 MWC) and the Colorado State Rams (3-4, 0-0 MWC) square off on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Colorado State vs. Boise State

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Betting Information for Boise State vs. Colorado State

Favorite Spread Total Boise State -2.5 51.5

Boise State and Colorado State Stats

The Broncos score 29.4 points per game, nine more than the Rams give up per contest (20.4).

This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Rams' takeaways (9).

The Rams' average points scored this year (24.6) and the Broncos' average points allowed (22.1) are within 2.5 points.

The Rams have seven giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 17 takeaways .

Boise State Players to Watch

Hank Bachmeier leads Boise State with 1,951 passing yards (278.7 ypg) on 161-of-248 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Andrew Van Buren, has carried the ball 61 times for 189 yards (27 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Cyrus Habibi-Likio has racked up 54 carries for 181 yards (25.9 per game) and two touchdowns, while also catching 18 passes for 160 yards (22.9 per game).

Khalil Shakir's 659 receiving yards (94.1 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 40 receptions and four touchdowns.

Stefan Cobbs has put up a 343-yard season so far (49 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 23 passes.

Octavius Evans' 26 grabs have turned into 311 yards (44.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Colorado State Players to Watch

Todd Centeio has been a dual threat to lead Colorado State in both passing and rushing. He has 1,610 passing yards (230 ypg), completing 60.3% of his passes and throwing seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 264 yards (37.7 ypg) on 73 carries with one rushing touchdown.

David Bailey's team-high 477 rushing yards (68.1 per game) have come on 116 carries, with six touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 107 yards (15.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Trey McBride's 637 receiving yards (91 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 55 receptions and one touchdown.

Dante Wright has put together a 233-yard season so far (33.3 receiving yards per game), reeling in 15 passes.

Ty McCullouch's 12 grabs have turned into 217 yards (31 ypg) and one touchdown.

