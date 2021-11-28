Nov 13, 2021; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams quarterback Todd Centeio (7) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Sonny Lubrick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Nevada Wolf Pack (7-4, 0-0 MWC) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Colorado State Rams (3-8, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium in a MWC battle. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Colorado State vs. Nevada

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Betting Information for Nevada vs. Colorado State

Favorite Spread Total Nevada -4 57

Nevada and Colorado State Stats

This year, the Wolf Pack score 9.2 more points per game (35.3) than the Rams give up (26.1).

This year, the Wolf Pack have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Rams have takeaways (12).

The Wolf Pack have allowed 25.7 points per game this season, close to the same amount as the 24.9 the Rams have scored.

This season the Rams have 14 turnovers, seven fewer than the Wolf Pack have takeaways (21).

Nevada Players to Watch

Carson Strong has 3,898 passing yards (354.4 ypg) to lead Nevada, completing 69.7% of his passes and tossing 32 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

Toa Taua's team-high 635 rushing yards (57.7 per game) have come on 125 carries, with five touchdowns this year. He's also added 34 catches for 242 yards (22.0 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Devonte Lee has piled up 189 yards (17.2 per game) on 71 carries with three touchdowns.

Romeo Doubs' 1,012 receiving yards (92.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 75 receptions with nine touchdowns.

Cole Turner has put together a 672-yard season so far (61.1 receiving yards per game) with 10 touchdowns, reeling in 60 passes.

Melquan Stovall has hauled in 52 receptions for 608 yards (55.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Colorado State Players to Watch

Todd Centeio leads Colorado State with 2,773 passing yards (252.1 ypg) on 214-of-356 passing with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He also has 447 rushing yards (40.6 ypg) on 120 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

David Bailey has carried the ball 190 times for a team-high 738 yards (67.1 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.

Trey McBride's team-leading 1,008 receiving yards (91.6 yards per game) have come on 84 receptions with one touchdown.

Dante Wright has put up a 511-yard season so far (46.5 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 39 passes.

Ty McCullouch's 23 receptions this season have resulted in 408 yards (37.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

