    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Colorado State Rams vs. Wyoming Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 23, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; New Mexico Lobos linebacker Reco Hannah (44) tackles Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Sean Chambers (2) during the fourth quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

    The Colorado State Rams (3-5, 0-0 MWC) and Wyoming Cowboys (4-4, 0-0 MWC) will meet on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, in a battle of MWC foes. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Wyoming vs. Colorado State

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Colorado State and Wyoming Stats

    • This year, the Rams rack up just 2.0 more points per game (23.9) than the Cowboys surrender (21.9).
    • The Rams have turned the ball over seven times this season, two fewer than the Cowboys have forced (9).
    • The Cowboys' average points scored this year (22.0) and the Rams' average points allowed (21.4) are within 0.6 points.
    • This year the Cowboys have turned the ball over 14 times, five more than the Rams' takeaways (9).

    Colorado State Players to Watch

    • Todd Centeio leads Colorado State with 1,886 passing yards (235.8 ypg) on 152-of-250 passing with eight touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 329 rushing yards (41.1 ypg) on 83 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
    • David Bailey has carried the ball 137 times for a team-high 514 yards (64.3 per game), with six touchdowns this year.
    • Trey McBride's team-high 740 receiving yards (92.5 yards per game) have come on 65 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Dante Wright has put up a 289-yard season so far (36.1 receiving yards per game), hauling in 21 passes.
    • Ty McCullouch's 15 receptions have turned into 271 yards (33.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Wyoming Players to Watch

    • Sean Chambers has 1,100 passing yards (137.5 ypg) to lead Wyoming, completing 50.6% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 183 rushing yards (22.9 ypg) on 69 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Xazavian Valladay, has carried the ball 129 times for 684 yards (85.5 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 197 receiving yards (24.6 per game) on 16 catches.
    • This season Titus Swen has rushed for 324 yards (40.5 per game) on 65 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Isaiah Neyor's 417 receiving yards (52.1 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 23 receptions and six touchdowns.
    • Ayden Eberhardt has caught 21 passes for 298 yards (37.3 yards per game) this year.

    Colorado State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    New Mexico

    W 36-7

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Utah State

    L 26-24

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Boise State

    L 28-19

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Wyoming

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Air Force

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Hawaii

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Nevada

    -

    Home

    Wyoming Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Fresno State

    L 17-0

    Home

    10/23/2021

    New Mexico

    L 14-3

    Home

    10/30/2021

    San Jose State

    L 27-21

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Colorado State

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Boise State

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Utah State

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Hawaii

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Colorado State at Wyoming

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
