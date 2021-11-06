Oct 23, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; New Mexico Lobos linebacker Reco Hannah (44) tackles Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Sean Chambers (2) during the fourth quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado State Rams (3-5, 0-0 MWC) and Wyoming Cowboys (4-4, 0-0 MWC) will meet on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, in a battle of MWC foes. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wyoming vs. Colorado State

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Colorado State and Wyoming Stats

This year, the Rams rack up just 2.0 more points per game (23.9) than the Cowboys surrender (21.9).

The Rams have turned the ball over seven times this season, two fewer than the Cowboys have forced (9).

The Cowboys' average points scored this year (22.0) and the Rams' average points allowed (21.4) are within 0.6 points.

This year the Cowboys have turned the ball over 14 times, five more than the Rams' takeaways (9).

Colorado State Players to Watch

Todd Centeio leads Colorado State with 1,886 passing yards (235.8 ypg) on 152-of-250 passing with eight touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 329 rushing yards (41.1 ypg) on 83 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

David Bailey has carried the ball 137 times for a team-high 514 yards (64.3 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

Trey McBride's team-high 740 receiving yards (92.5 yards per game) have come on 65 receptions with one touchdown.

Dante Wright has put up a 289-yard season so far (36.1 receiving yards per game), hauling in 21 passes.

Ty McCullouch's 15 receptions have turned into 271 yards (33.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

Wyoming Players to Watch

Sean Chambers has 1,100 passing yards (137.5 ypg) to lead Wyoming, completing 50.6% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 183 rushing yards (22.9 ypg) on 69 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Xazavian Valladay, has carried the ball 129 times for 684 yards (85.5 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 197 receiving yards (24.6 per game) on 16 catches.

This season Titus Swen has rushed for 324 yards (40.5 per game) on 65 carries with three touchdowns.

Isaiah Neyor's 417 receiving yards (52.1 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 23 receptions and six touchdowns.

Ayden Eberhardt has caught 21 passes for 298 yards (37.3 yards per game) this year.

Colorado State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 New Mexico W 36-7 Away 10/22/2021 Utah State L 26-24 Away 10/30/2021 Boise State L 28-19 Home 11/6/2021 Wyoming - Away 11/13/2021 Air Force - Home 11/20/2021 Hawaii - Away 11/27/2021 Nevada - Home

Wyoming Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 Fresno State L 17-0 Home 10/23/2021 New Mexico L 14-3 Home 10/30/2021 San Jose State L 27-21 Away 11/6/2021 Colorado State - Home 11/12/2021 Boise State - Away 11/20/2021 Utah State - Away 11/27/2021 Hawaii - Home

