    • November 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Colorado State vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Saturday marks the 113th playing of the Border War rivalry between Colorado State and Wyoming. Last year, CSU stopped a four-year winning streak.
    Author:

    One of college football's oldest rivalries is renewed on Saturday when Colorado State visits Wyoming for the 113th playing of the Border War. The two schools are just an hour apart along U.S. Route 287. They first met on the gridiron in 1899.

    Last year, the Rams jumped out to a 14-0 first quarter lead and never looked back, going on to win 34-24. Colorado State returns its top two receivers from that game in Dante Wright and Trey McBride. Wright had 10 catches for 146 yards and McBride had five catches for 90 yards and two scores against the Cowboys last year. Both will be in the lineup again on Saturday.

    Meanwhile, Wyoming quarterback Levi Williams is back under center for the Cowboys after Sean Chambers was benched. Last year, he threw for 321 yards and completed 61% of his passes, but failed to find the end zone. Linebacker Chad Muma, who had a career-high 17 tackles when these two teams met last season, is also back and currently leads the Mountain West with 52 tackles through eight games.

    Before Colorado State's win last year, Wyoming had won four straight games in the series and eight of 12. Can the Rams flip things this year and pick up their first consecutive wins since 2014-15? Or will the Cowboys head home with the bronze boot once again?

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Colorado State Rams vs. Wyoming Cowboys

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    3:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
