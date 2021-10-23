How to Watch Colorado vs. Cal

Colorado looks for its second straight win Saturday when it travels to Pac-12 foe Cal.

Colorado picked up its second win of the year and first against an FBS school when it beat Arizona last week. The Buffaloes were able to snap a four-game losing streak with a shutout of the Wildcats.

How to Watch Colorado at Cal:

Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Colorado had been blown out in its previous three games after nearly upsetting Texas A&M way back in Week 2. The Buffaloes had struggled offensively all year but were able to take care of a bad Arizona defense to score 24 in their shutout win.

Saturday, they hope they can find that offense again when they take on a Cal team that has just one win on the year.

The Bears have one win, but they may be the best 1-5 team in the country. If you take out their 15-point loss to Washington State, they have lost their other four games by a combined 21 points.

Cal has lost to Nevada by five, TCU by two, Washington by seven in overtime and nearly upset Oregon, losing to the Ducks by seven. It has been one close loss after another.

The Golden Bears have to feel like they are on the edge of a breakthrough, but they need to find a way to pull out these wins. They have the opportunity to do so against Colorado on Saturday.

