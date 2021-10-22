Ranked No. 25 in the country this week, Dartmouth looks to remain undefeated in Ivy League play while hosting a Columbia team coming off back-to-back wins.

Dartmouth has been one of the most complete teams in the Ivy League this year. It ranks second in the conference offensively, scoring 33.3 points per game, and third defensively, allowing 14.5 per contest.

As a result, the Big Green have gotten out to a 5-0 start, 2-0 in conference play. This week, they were added to the FCS Top 25 Poll, coming in at No. 25.

How to Watch: Columbia vs. Dartmouth

Game Date: Oct. 22, 2021

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

This week, Dartmouth hosts a Columbia team coming off back-to-back wins over Central Connecticut State and Penn. The Lions are 4-1 this season and 1-1 against Ivy League opponents.

Fifth-year Dartmouth quarterback Derek Kyler has been the most efficient passer in the Ivy League this year, leading the conference with a passer rating of 191.6. In five games, he's completed 72.6% of his passes for 958 yards and 11 touchdowns. He's yet to be intercepted. Just last week, he threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns against New Hampshire.

He'll be tested by a Columbia defense that features playmakers at all three levels. Senior linebacker Cam Dillon is second in the Ivy League with eight tackles for a loss this year. His seven total sacks rank second as well. In the secondary, Will Allen and Bryan Bell-Anderson are tied for first and second, respectively, with six and five pass breakups, while Ben Mathiasmeier is tied for the conference lead with two interceptions.

This is a series Dartmouth has historically dominated, with 71 wins in 89 all-time meetings. The Big Green have won nine of the last 11, with a 59-24 victory when the teams last played in 2019.

It will be a 6 p.m. ET kickoff Friday night.

