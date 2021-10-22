    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Columbia Lions vs. Dartmouth Big Green: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Ranked No. 25 in the country this week, Dartmouth looks to remain undefeated in Ivy League play while hosting a Columbia team coming off back-to-back wins.
    Author:

    Dartmouth has been one of the most complete teams in the Ivy League this year. It ranks second in the conference offensively, scoring 33.3 points per game, and third defensively, allowing 14.5 per contest. 

    As a result, the Big Green have gotten out to a 5-0 start, 2-0 in conference play. This week, they were added to the FCS Top 25 Poll, coming in at No. 25. 

    How to Watch: Columbia vs. Dartmouth

    Game Date: Oct. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U

    Live Stream Columbia Lions vs. Dartmouth Big Green on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This week, Dartmouth hosts a Columbia team coming off back-to-back wins over Central Connecticut State and Penn. The Lions are 4-1 this season and 1-1 against Ivy League opponents.

    Fifth-year Dartmouth quarterback Derek Kyler has been the most efficient passer in the Ivy League this year, leading the conference with a passer rating of 191.6. In five games, he's completed 72.6% of his passes for 958 yards and 11 touchdowns. He's yet to be intercepted. Just last week, he threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns against New Hampshire.

    He'll be tested by a Columbia defense that features playmakers at all three levels. Senior linebacker Cam Dillon is second in the Ivy League with eight tackles for a loss this year. His seven total sacks rank second as well. In the secondary, Will Allen and Bryan Bell-Anderson are tied for first and second, respectively, with six and five pass breakups, while Ben Mathiasmeier is tied for the conference lead with two interceptions.

    This is a series Dartmouth has historically dominated, with 71 wins in 89 all-time meetings. The Big Green have won nine of the last 11, with a 59-24 victory when the teams last played in 2019.

    It will be a 6 p.m. ET kickoff Friday night.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    22
    2021

    Columbia Lions vs. Dartmouth Big Green

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16987316
    NHL

    How to Watch San Jose Sharks at Toronto Maple Leafs

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_13596226
    College Field Hockey

    How to Watch Stanford at Cal in College Field Hockey

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16924516
    College Football

    How to Watch Columbia vs. Dartmouth

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_13596219
    College Field Hockey

    How to Watch Duke at Boston College in Women's College Field Hockey

    1 hour ago
    ryan-pressly-astros
    SI Guide

    Astros Try to Close Out Red Sox in ALCS Game 6

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_13596154
    College Field Hockey

    How to Watch Louisville at North Carolina in Women's College Field Hockey

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_13018673
    International Women's Soccer

    How to Watch France vs. Estonia in Women's World Cup Qualifying

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_15958764 (1)
    College Field Hockey

    How to Watch Penn State at Ohio State in Women's College Field Hockey

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_13101836
    Premier League

    How to Watch Arsenal vs. Aston Villa

    3 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy