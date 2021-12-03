How to Watch Conference USA Championship: UTSA vs. Western Kentucky

Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Conference USA Championship: UTSA Roadrunners vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    UTSA still has a chance to take home some hardware. The Roadrunners face Western Kentucky in the Conference USA Championship Game on Friday night.
    Last week's 45-23 loss to North Texas ended UTSA's quest for a perfect regular season. However, the Roadrunners still have plenty to accomplish this season, starting with a shot at their first-ever conference title. On Friday, they'll host Western Kentucky in the Conference USA Championship Game in San Antonio.

    How to Watch Conference USA Championship Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 3, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS Sports Network

    Live stream UTSA Roadrunners vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    UTSA comes into this game with an 11-1 record on the season, and a 7-1 mark in conference play. The Roadrunners allowed the fewest points per game in the conference this year, at 22.2. They were second in points scored, averaging 36.9 per game.

    The only team to score more than the Roadrunners was the Hilltoppers, who put up 43.3 per contest—the second-most in the nation behind only Ohio State. They finished the season on a seven-game winning streak, putting up an 8-4 overall record while going 7-1 in conference.

    WKU's last loss came back on Oct. 9 at the hands of the Roadrunners. The 52-46 game was a back-and-forth affair, with UTSA quarterback Frank Harris throwing for 349 yards and six touchdowns, while Western Kentucky's Bailey Zappe answered with 523 yards and five scores.

    This is the first trip to the CUSA Championship Game for the Roadrunners, who joined the conference in 2013. Western Kentucky has been twice and won both, earning back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016.

    Who will come away with the title this year? Watch live Friday at 7 p.m. ET to find out.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

