The Cornell Big Red (1-5, 0-0 Ivy League) and Princeton Tigers (6-0, 0-0 Ivy League) will meet on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Schoellkopf Field, in a battle of Ivy League foes. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cornell vs. Princeton

Game Day: Friday, October 29, 2021

Friday, October 29, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Schoellkopf Field

Cornell and Princeton Stats

The Big Red put up 22.8 points per game, 7.3 more than the Tigers give up per contest (15.5).

The Big Red have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Tigers.

The Tigers, on average, score 9.3 more points (37.3) than the Big Red allow (28.0).

The Tigers have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Big Red.

Cornell Players to Watch

Richie Kenney leads Cornell with 958 passing yards (159.7 ypg) on 80-of-166 passing with four touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Jameson Wang's team-high 198 rushing yards (33.0 per game) have come on 24 carries, with two touchdowns this year.

This season Devon Brewer has racked up 194 yards (32.3 per game) on 46 carries.

Curtis Raymond III's 363 receiving yards (60.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 18 receptions and three touchdowns.

Alex Kuzy has hauled in 26 passes for 355 yards (59.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Thomas Glover's 29 grabs have netted him 341 yards (56.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Princeton Players to Watch

Cole Smith has 1,721 passing yards (286.8 ypg) to lead Princeton, completing 65.3% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

Collin Eaddy has carried the ball 92 times for a team-high 411 yards (68.5 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.

This season Ja'Derris Carr has collected 90 yards (18.0 per game) on 27 carries with one touchdown.

Jacob Birmelin's team-leading 565 receiving yards (94.2 yards per game) have come on 41 receptions with two touchdowns.

Andrei Iosivas has put together a 504-yard season so far (84.0 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes.

Dylan Classi's 20 catches this season have resulted in 352 yards (58.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

