How to Watch Cornell Big Red vs. Princeton Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cornell Big Red (1-5, 0-0 Ivy League) and Princeton Tigers (6-0, 0-0 Ivy League) will meet on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Schoellkopf Field, in a battle of Ivy League foes. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cornell vs. Princeton
- Game Day: Friday, October 29, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Schoellkopf Field
Cornell and Princeton Stats
- The Big Red put up 22.8 points per game, 7.3 more than the Tigers give up per contest (15.5).
- The Big Red have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Tigers.
- The Tigers, on average, score 9.3 more points (37.3) than the Big Red allow (28.0).
- The Tigers have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Big Red.
Cornell Players to Watch
- Richie Kenney leads Cornell with 958 passing yards (159.7 ypg) on 80-of-166 passing with four touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.
- Jameson Wang's team-high 198 rushing yards (33.0 per game) have come on 24 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Devon Brewer has racked up 194 yards (32.3 per game) on 46 carries.
- Curtis Raymond III's 363 receiving yards (60.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 18 receptions and three touchdowns.
- Alex Kuzy has hauled in 26 passes for 355 yards (59.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Thomas Glover's 29 grabs have netted him 341 yards (56.8 ypg) and one touchdown.
Princeton Players to Watch
- Cole Smith has 1,721 passing yards (286.8 ypg) to lead Princeton, completing 65.3% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
- Collin Eaddy has carried the ball 92 times for a team-high 411 yards (68.5 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.
- This season Ja'Derris Carr has collected 90 yards (18.0 per game) on 27 carries with one touchdown.
- Jacob Birmelin's team-leading 565 receiving yards (94.2 yards per game) have come on 41 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Andrei Iosivas has put together a 504-yard season so far (84.0 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes.
- Dylan Classi's 20 catches this season have resulted in 352 yards (58.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.
