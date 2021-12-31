Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    How to Watch The Cotton Bowl Classic Cincinnati vs. Alabama College Football Playoff Semifinal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 1 Alabama takes on undefeated No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl Classic with a trip to the National Championship Game on the line.
    The first-ever Power Five team to reach the College Football Playoff is in for quite the welcome. In the first of two playoff games on Friday, undefeated AAC champion No. 4 Cincinnati takes on SEC Champion No. 1 Alabama in the Cotton Bowl Classic. The winner will advance to the National Championship Game to play either Georgia or Michigan.

    How to Watch the Cotton Bowl Classic Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 31, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream Cincinnati vs. Alabama on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Cincinnati ran the table this year, culminating with a 35-20 win over No. 21 Houston in the AAC Championship Game. The Bearcats ranked top 10 in offense (38.8 points per game, eighth) and scoring defense (16.1 points per game, fourth) in the nation.

    There's no shortage of potential NFL talent on Cincinnati's roster. Quarterback Desmond Ridder is expected to be one of if not the first QB taken in the 2022 NFL Draft, while four defensive players could go in the top 100 including both starting cornerbacks Ahmad Gardner and Coby Bryant.

    On the other side in an Alabama team that closed the season with seven straight wins after an October loss to Texas A&M. They sealed their CFP appearance by upsetting Georgia in the SEC Championship, scoring 41 points on what had been a record-setting defense.

    Quarterbacking Alabama is Heisman winner Bryce Young. In his first year as a starter, Young completed 68% of his passes for 4,322 yards with 43 touchdowns to just four interceptions. 

    Which team will get one step closer to claiming a national title? Tune into the Cotton Bowl Classic Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

