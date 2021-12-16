Skip to main content
    How to Watch The Cure Bowl Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    MAC champion Northern Illinois looks to end its season with a win in the Cure Bowl Friday night when they face a tough Coastal Carolina team.
    Author:

    The second game of bowl season has a chance to be one of the most exciting of the early slate of games. In the Cure Bowl, MAC champion Northern Illinois faces a Coastal Carolina team that spent the first half of the season ranked in the AP Top 25 and is led by Sun Belt Player of the Year Grayson McCall. 

    How to Watch the Cure Bowl Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN 2

    Live stream Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Northern Illinois comes into this game at 9-4 overall, and finished with a 6-2 mark in MAC play. The Huskies went on to win the conference championship over Kent State 41-23.

    In that game, NIU's freshman running back Jay Ducker ran all over the Golden Flashes. He totaled 146 yards on the ground. Quarterback Rocky Lombardi added three rushing touchdowns.

    Coastal Carolina comes in with one of the nation's most dangerous offensive attacks. The Chanticleers averaged 40.4 points per game this season, the sixth-most of any FBS team. McCall is the engineer of the offense, and far and away led the nation in passing efficiency this season. He recorded a rating of 207.95 - the next closest was Ohio State's CJ Stroud at 182.23.

    This will be Northern Illinois' first trip to the Cure Bowl. Coastal Carolina played in the game last year, falling to Liberty 37-34 in overtime.

    Kickoff for this one is set for 6 p.m. Friday. Catch the game on ESPN 2. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

