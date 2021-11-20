Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Dartmouth Big Green vs. Brown Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football

    The Dartmouth Big Green (8-1, 0-0 Ivy League) and the Brown Bears (2-7, 0-0 Ivy League) play on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Brown Stadium in a battle of Ivy League foes. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Brown vs. Dartmouth

    Dartmouth and Brown Stats

    • The Big Green rack up 28.2 points per game, 13.1 fewer than the Bears surrender per contest (41.3).
    • The Big Green have zero giveaways this season, while the Bears have zero takeaways .
    • The Bears have averaged 16.4 more points this season (29.3) than the Big Green have allowed (12.9).
    • This year the Bears have turned the ball over zero times, while the Big Green have forced 0 turnovers.

    Dartmouth Players to Watch

    • Derek Kyler leads Dartmouth with 1,757 passing yards (195.2 ypg) on 153-of-217 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to one interception this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Nick Howard, has carried the ball 110 times for 740 yards (82.2 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Zack Bair has rushed for 463 yards (51.4 per game) on 83 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 17 passes for 185 yards (20.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Paxton Scott's 486 receiving yards (54.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 43 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Dale Chesson has totaled 239 receiving yards (26.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes this year.
    • Jamal Cooney has hauled in 16 grabs for 220 yards (24.4 ypg) this season.

    Brown Players to Watch

    • EJ Perry has thrown for 2,776 yards (308.4 ypg) to lead Brown, completing 65.7% of his passes and tossing 22 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season. He's also run for 368 yards (40.9 ypg) on 104 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
    • Allen Smith's team-high 451 rushing yards (50.1 per game) have come on 118 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also added 32 catches for 245 yards (27.2 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Wes Rockett's team-high 629 receiving yards (69.9 yards per game) have come on 53 receptions with eight touchdowns.
    • Graham Walker has reeled in 42 passes for 555 yards (61.7 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.
    • Hayes Sutton's 50 catches this season have resulted in 493 yards (54.8 ypg) and six touchdowns.

    Dartmouth Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Harvard

    W 20-17

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Princeton

    W 31-7

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Cornell

    W 41-7

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Brown

    -

    Away

    Brown Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Pennsylvania

    L 45-17

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Yale

    L 63-38

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Columbia

    L 23-17

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Dartmouth

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Dartmouth at Brown

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

