The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football

The Dartmouth Big Green (8-1, 0-0 Ivy League) and the Brown Bears (2-7, 0-0 Ivy League) play on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Brown Stadium in a battle of Ivy League foes. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Brown vs. Dartmouth

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Stadium: Brown Stadium

Brown Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dartmouth and Brown Stats

The Big Green rack up 28.2 points per game, 13.1 fewer than the Bears surrender per contest (41.3).

The Big Green have zero giveaways this season, while the Bears have zero takeaways .

The Bears have averaged 16.4 more points this season (29.3) than the Big Green have allowed (12.9).

This year the Bears have turned the ball over zero times, while the Big Green have forced 0 turnovers.

Dartmouth Players to Watch

Derek Kyler leads Dartmouth with 1,757 passing yards (195.2 ypg) on 153-of-217 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Nick Howard, has carried the ball 110 times for 740 yards (82.2 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year.

This season Zack Bair has rushed for 463 yards (51.4 per game) on 83 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 17 passes for 185 yards (20.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Paxton Scott's 486 receiving yards (54.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 43 receptions with four touchdowns.

Dale Chesson has totaled 239 receiving yards (26.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes this year.

Jamal Cooney has hauled in 16 grabs for 220 yards (24.4 ypg) this season.

Brown Players to Watch

EJ Perry has thrown for 2,776 yards (308.4 ypg) to lead Brown, completing 65.7% of his passes and tossing 22 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season. He's also run for 368 yards (40.9 ypg) on 104 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Allen Smith's team-high 451 rushing yards (50.1 per game) have come on 118 carries, with two touchdowns this year. He's also added 32 catches for 245 yards (27.2 per game) and one touchdown.

Wes Rockett's team-high 629 receiving yards (69.9 yards per game) have come on 53 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Graham Walker has reeled in 42 passes for 555 yards (61.7 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Hayes Sutton's 50 catches this season have resulted in 493 yards (54.8 ypg) and six touchdowns.

Dartmouth Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Harvard W 20-17 Away 11/5/2021 Princeton W 31-7 Home 11/13/2021 Cornell W 41-7 Home 11/20/2021 Brown - Away

Brown Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Pennsylvania L 45-17 Away 11/6/2021 Yale L 63-38 Home 11/13/2021 Columbia L 23-17 Away 11/20/2021 Dartmouth - Home

Regional restrictions apply.