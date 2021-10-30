Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Dartmouth Big Green vs. Harvard Crimson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Harvard Crimson (5-1, 0-0 Ivy League) will do battle with a fellow Ivy League squad when they welcome in the Dartmouth Big Green (5-1, 0-0 Ivy League) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Harvard Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Harvard vs. Dartmouth

    Harvard and Dartmouth Stats

    • This year, the Crimson rack up 19.3 more points per game (33.5) than the Big Green surrender (14.2).
    • This year, the Crimson have turned the ball over zero times, while the Big Green have forced zero.
    • The Big Green have averaged 15.3 more points this year (27.0) than the Crimson have allowed (11.7).
    • The Big Green have zero giveaways this season, while the Crimson have zero takeaways .

    Harvard Players to Watch

    • Charlie Dean has thrown for 604 yards (100.7 ypg) to lead Harvard, completing 54.7% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
    • Aaron Shampklin's team-high 508 rushing yards (84.7 per game) have come on 85 carries, with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season Aidan Borguet has rushed for 425 yards (70.8 per game) on 77 carries with five touchdowns.
    • Kym Wimberly's 250 receiving yards (41.7 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 20 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • B.J. Watson has put together a 140-yard season so far (23.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 19 passes.
    • Kaedyn Odermann's 10 catches have netted him 126 yards (21.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Dartmouth Players to Watch

    • Derek Kyler has thrown for 1,152 yards (192.0 ypg) to lead Dartmouth, completing 67.3% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and one interception this season.
    • Nick Howard has carried the ball 75 times for a team-high 505 yards (84.2 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.
    • This season Zack Bair has taken 56 carries for 359 yards (59.8 per game) and two touchdowns, while also catching 12 passes for 126 yards (21.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Paxton Scott's 361 receiving yards (60.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 33 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Jamal Cooney has totaled 206 receiving yards (34.3 yards per game), reeling in 15 passes this year.
    • Isaac Boston's 17 grabs have netted him 160 yards (26.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Harvard Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Cornell

    W 24-10

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Lafayette

    W 30-3

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Princeton

    L 18-16

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Dartmouth

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Columbia

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Pennsylvania

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Yale

    -

    Away

    Dartmouth Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Yale

    W 24-17

    Home

    10/16/2021

    New Hampshire

    W 38-21

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Columbia

    L 19-0

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Harvard

    -

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Princeton

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Cornell

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Brown

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Dartmouth at Harvard

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

