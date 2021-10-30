Publish date:
How to Watch Dartmouth Big Green vs. Harvard Crimson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Harvard Crimson (5-1, 0-0 Ivy League) will do battle with a fellow Ivy League squad when they welcome in the Dartmouth Big Green (5-1, 0-0 Ivy League) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Harvard Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Harvard vs. Dartmouth
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Stadium: Harvard Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Harvard and Dartmouth Stats
- This year, the Crimson rack up 19.3 more points per game (33.5) than the Big Green surrender (14.2).
- This year, the Crimson have turned the ball over zero times, while the Big Green have forced zero.
- The Big Green have averaged 15.3 more points this year (27.0) than the Crimson have allowed (11.7).
- The Big Green have zero giveaways this season, while the Crimson have zero takeaways .
Harvard Players to Watch
- Charlie Dean has thrown for 604 yards (100.7 ypg) to lead Harvard, completing 54.7% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
- Aaron Shampklin's team-high 508 rushing yards (84.7 per game) have come on 85 carries, with seven touchdowns this year.
- This season Aidan Borguet has rushed for 425 yards (70.8 per game) on 77 carries with five touchdowns.
- Kym Wimberly's 250 receiving yards (41.7 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 20 receptions and two touchdowns.
- B.J. Watson has put together a 140-yard season so far (23.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 19 passes.
- Kaedyn Odermann's 10 catches have netted him 126 yards (21.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Dartmouth Players to Watch
- Derek Kyler has thrown for 1,152 yards (192.0 ypg) to lead Dartmouth, completing 67.3% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and one interception this season.
- Nick Howard has carried the ball 75 times for a team-high 505 yards (84.2 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.
- This season Zack Bair has taken 56 carries for 359 yards (59.8 per game) and two touchdowns, while also catching 12 passes for 126 yards (21.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Paxton Scott's 361 receiving yards (60.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 33 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Jamal Cooney has totaled 206 receiving yards (34.3 yards per game), reeling in 15 passes this year.
- Isaac Boston's 17 grabs have netted him 160 yards (26.7 ypg) and one touchdown.
Harvard Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
Cornell
W 24-10
Home
10/16/2021
Lafayette
W 30-3
Home
10/23/2021
Princeton
L 18-16
Away
10/30/2021
Dartmouth
-
Home
11/6/2021
Columbia
-
Away
11/14/2021
Pennsylvania
-
Home
11/20/2021
Yale
-
Away
Dartmouth Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
Yale
W 24-17
Home
10/16/2021
New Hampshire
W 38-21
Away
10/22/2021
Columbia
L 19-0
Home
10/30/2021
Harvard
-
Away
11/5/2021
Princeton
-
Home
11/13/2021
Cornell
-
Home
11/20/2021
Brown
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
30
2021
Dartmouth at Harvard
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)