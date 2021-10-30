Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Harvard Crimson (5-1, 0-0 Ivy League) will do battle with a fellow Ivy League squad when they welcome in the Dartmouth Big Green (5-1, 0-0 Ivy League) on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Harvard Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Harvard vs. Dartmouth

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Stadium: Harvard Stadium

Harvard and Dartmouth Stats

This year, the Crimson rack up 19.3 more points per game (33.5) than the Big Green surrender (14.2).

This year, the Crimson have turned the ball over zero times, while the Big Green have forced zero.

The Big Green have averaged 15.3 more points this year (27.0) than the Crimson have allowed (11.7).

The Big Green have zero giveaways this season, while the Crimson have zero takeaways .

Harvard Players to Watch

Charlie Dean has thrown for 604 yards (100.7 ypg) to lead Harvard, completing 54.7% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

Aaron Shampklin's team-high 508 rushing yards (84.7 per game) have come on 85 carries, with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Aidan Borguet has rushed for 425 yards (70.8 per game) on 77 carries with five touchdowns.

Kym Wimberly's 250 receiving yards (41.7 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 20 receptions and two touchdowns.

B.J. Watson has put together a 140-yard season so far (23.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 19 passes.

Kaedyn Odermann's 10 catches have netted him 126 yards (21.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Dartmouth Players to Watch

Derek Kyler has thrown for 1,152 yards (192.0 ypg) to lead Dartmouth, completing 67.3% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and one interception this season.

Nick Howard has carried the ball 75 times for a team-high 505 yards (84.2 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.

This season Zack Bair has taken 56 carries for 359 yards (59.8 per game) and two touchdowns, while also catching 12 passes for 126 yards (21.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Paxton Scott's 361 receiving yards (60.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 33 receptions with three touchdowns.

Jamal Cooney has totaled 206 receiving yards (34.3 yards per game), reeling in 15 passes this year.

Isaac Boston's 17 grabs have netted him 160 yards (26.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Harvard Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Cornell W 24-10 Home 10/16/2021 Lafayette W 30-3 Home 10/23/2021 Princeton L 18-16 Away 10/30/2021 Dartmouth - Home 11/6/2021 Columbia - Away 11/14/2021 Pennsylvania - Home 11/20/2021 Yale - Away

Dartmouth Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Yale W 24-17 Home 10/16/2021 New Hampshire W 38-21 Away 10/22/2021 Columbia L 19-0 Home 10/30/2021 Harvard - Away 11/5/2021 Princeton - Home 11/13/2021 Cornell - Home 11/20/2021 Brown - Away

