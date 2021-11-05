Dartmouth vs. Princeton: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/5/2021

Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Dartmouth Big Green (6-1, 0-0 Ivy League) and Princeton Tigers (7-0, 0-0 Ivy League), Ivy League rivals, will do battle at Memorial Field on Friday, November 5, 2021. Check out the story below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Princeton

Game Day: Friday, November 5, 2021

Friday, November 5, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Memorial Field

Dartmouth and Princeton Stats

This year, the Big Green put up 10.4 more points per game (26.0) than the Tigers give up (15.6).

The Big Green have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Tigers.

The Tigers have put an average of 36.9 points per game on the board this season, 22.3 more than the 14.6 the Big Green have surrendered.

The Tigers have zero turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Big Green.

Dartmouth Players to Watch

Derek Kyler leads Dartmouth with 1,382 passing yards (197.4 ypg) on 123-of-180 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Nick Howard has carried the ball 85 times for a team-high 537 yards (76.7 per game), with nine touchdowns this year.

This season Zack Bair has collected 389 yards (55.6 per game) on 69 attempts with two touchdowns, while also grabbing 14 passes for 147 yards (21.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Paxton Scott's 428 receiving yards (61.1 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 40 receptions and three touchdowns.

Jamal Cooney has caught 16 passes for 220 yards (31.4 yards per game) this year.

Isaac Boston's 17 grabs have netted him 160 yards (22.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

Princeton Players to Watch

Cole Smith leads Princeton with 1,912 passing yards (273.1 ypg) on 141-of-215 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 74 rushing yards (10.6 ypg) on 65 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Collin Eaddy, has carried the ball 108 times for 474 yards (67.7 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.

This season Ja'Derris Carr has racked up 31 carries for 100 yards (16.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Jacob Birmelin's 597 receiving yards (85.3 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 45 receptions and two touchdowns.

Andrei Iosivas has caught 27 passes for 558 yards (79.7 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Dylan Classi's 24 catches have netted him 444 yards (63.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

