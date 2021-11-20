Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Dartmouth Big Green at Brown Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dartmouth looks to win the Ivy League title on Saturday when it visits Brown in this fascinating college football matchup.
    Dartmouth heads to Brown with an 8-1 record on the year and winners of its last three games. 

    The Big Green bounced back from a 19-0 loss to Columbia by beating Harvard, Princeton and Cornell to put themselves in a position to win the Ivy League for the second straight time.

    How to Watch Dartmouth at Brown Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN

    Live stream the Dartmouth at Brown game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In 2019, Dartmouth split the title with Yale and with a win would, at worst, split it with Princeton. In order to get that share of the title, it will need to take care of a Brown team that has lost three straight.

    Brown will look to pull off the upset and deny Dartmouth a shot at the title, but they will have to play better on Saturday.

    The Bears have not played poorly in their last three games, but they have struggled on defense.

    Last week's loss to Columbia was the fewest points they gave up all year in the 23-17 defeat. It was a step in the right direction for the Bears' defense, and they will need to repeat it on Saturday if they want to pull off the big upset.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

