How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Harvard

Dartmouth and Harvard both look to bounce back from their first loss of the year when they play Saturday afternoon.

Dartmouth goes on the road to Harvard Saturday in a battle for second place in the Ivy League. The Big Green outgained Columbia on Saturday, but they couldn't convert it to any points as they were shutout 19-0 for their first loss of the year.

How to Watch Dartmouth at Harvard Today:

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Dartmouth at Harvard game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dartmouth had started the year off with five straight wins, but couldn't keep the streak going against the Lions last week. Saturday Dartmouth takes on a Harvard team that is also coming off its first loss of the year.

Last week the Crimson dropped a tough five-overtime game to rival Princeton 18-16. The loss dropped their overall record to 5-1 and dropped them a game back of the Tigers for first place in the Ivy League.

Both of these schools have played well this year, but with the loss last week, they can't afford another one and get further behind in the standings.

Saturday should be a great game between the two schools as they battle to stay in second place in the conference.

