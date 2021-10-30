How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Harvard

Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Dartmouth at Harvard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dartmouth and Harvard both look to bounce back from their first loss of the year when they play Saturday afternoon.
    Author:

    Dartmouth goes on the road to Harvard Saturday in a battle for second place in the Ivy League. The Big Green outgained Columbia on Saturday, but they couldn't convert it to any points as they were shutout 19-0 for their first loss of the year.

    How to Watch Dartmouth at Harvard Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN

    Live stream the Dartmouth at Harvard game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Dartmouth had started the year off with five straight wins, but couldn't keep the streak going against the Lions last week. Saturday Dartmouth takes on a Harvard team that is also coming off its first loss of the year.

    Last week the Crimson dropped a tough five-overtime game to rival Princeton 18-16. The loss dropped their overall record to 5-1 and dropped them a game back of the Tigers for first place in the Ivy League.

    Both of these schools have played well this year, but with the loss last week, they can't afford another one and get further behind in the standings. 

    Saturday should be a great game between the two schools as they battle to stay in second place in the conference.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Dartmouth at Harvard

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17014136
    College Football

    How to Watch Bowling Green at Buffalo

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    College Football

    How to Watch Texas State at Louisiana

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16970586
    College Football

    How to Watch Texas at Baylor

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_15139118
    College Football

    How to Watch Michigan at Michigan State

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_11685344
    College Football

    How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Harvard

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_13572815
    College Football

    How to Watch Miami vs. Pittsburgh

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16970212
    College Football

    How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16624794
    College Football

    How to Watch Iowa vs. Wisconsin

    2 minutes ago
    Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) hands the ball to Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) in the first half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats At Notre Dame Fighting Irish 205
    College Football

    How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Tulane

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy