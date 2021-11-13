Delaware vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/13/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Delaware Fightin Blue Hens quarterback Nolan Henderson (2) prepares for the snap in front of Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Tyshon Fogg (8) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

CAA foes match up when the Richmond Spiders (4-5, 0-0 CAA) and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-4, 0-0 CAA) play on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Richmond vs. Delaware

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stadium: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium

E. Claiborne Robins Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Richmond and Delaware Stats

This year, the Spiders average just 0.8 more points per game (21.4) than the Fightin' Blue Hens surrender (20.6).

This year, the Spiders have turned the ball over zero times, while the Fightin' Blue Hens have forced zero.

The Spiders defense has allowed 19.6 points per game this year, about the same as the 19.7 the Fightin' Blue Hens have scored.

This year the Fightin' Blue Hens have zero turnovers, one fewer than the Spiders have takeaways (1).

Richmond Players to Watch

Joe Mancuso leads Richmond with 1,310 passing yards (145.6 ypg) on 110-of-184 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 236 rushing yards (26.2 ypg) on 43 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Savon Smith, has carried the ball 83 times for 421 yards (46.8 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Aaron Dykes has rushed for 389 yards (43.2 per game) on 99 carries with four touchdowns, while also catching 20 passes for 221 yards (24.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

Leroy Henley's 374 receiving yards (41.6 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 31 receptions and two touchdowns.

Jasiah Williams has collected 335 receiving yards (37.2 yards per game), reeling in 34 passes this year.

Isaac Brown's 17 grabs have netted him 231 yards (25.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Delaware Players to Watch

Zach Gwynn leads Delaware with 854 passing yards (94.9 ypg) on 75-of-133 passing with six touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

DeJoun Lee's team-high 733 rushing yards (81.4 per game) have come on 154 carries, with four touchdowns this year.

This season Anthony Paoletti has rushed for 167 yards (18.6 per game) on 46 carries with three touchdowns.

Thyrick Pitts' 488 receiving yards (54.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 31 receptions with six touchdowns.

Gene Coleman II has hauled in 24 passes for 323 yards (35.9 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Brett Buckman's 12 receptions have netted him 163 yards (18.1 ypg).

Richmond Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 Stony Brook L 27-14 Away 10/30/2021 New Hampshire W 35-21 Away 11/6/2021 Towson W 28-17 Home 11/13/2021 Delaware - Home 11/20/2021 William & Mary - Away

Delaware Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/23/2021 James Madison L 22-10 Home 10/30/2021 Dixie State W 17-10 Home 11/6/2021 William & Mary W 24-3 Home 11/13/2021 Richmond - Away 11/20/2021 Villanova - Home

Regional restrictions apply.