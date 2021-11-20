Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens vs. Villanova Wildcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 18, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Delaware Fightin Blue Hens running back Dean Hall (4) scores a rushing touchdown past Delaware Fightin Blue Hens defensive back Andrew Pawlowski (42) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Villanova Wildcats (8-2, 0-0 CAA) hit the road for a CAA clash against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-5, 0-0 CAA) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Delaware vs. Villanova

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Villanova vs. Delaware

    Villanova vs Delaware Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Villanova

    -10.5

    44.5

    Villanova and Delaware Stats

    • The Wildcats put up 32.8 points per game, 9.2 more than the Fightin' Blue Hens give up per outing (23.6).
    • The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (1 total) than the Fightin' Blue Hens have forced a turnover (0) this season.
    • The Fightin' Blue Hens have put an average of 20.4 points per game on the board this year, 5.1 more than the 15.3 the Wildcats have surrendered.
    • This season the Fightin' Blue Hens have zero turnovers, one fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (1).

    Villanova Players to Watch

    • Daniel Smith has thrown for 1,955 yards (195.5 ypg) to lead Villanova, completing 57% of his passes and recording 21 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 156 rushing yards (15.6 ypg) on 51 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Justin Covington, has carried the ball 90 times for 611 yards (61.1 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Jalen Jackson has racked up 498 yards (49.8 per game) on 73 attempts with five touchdowns.
    • Rayjoun Pringle's team-high 624 receiving yards (62.4 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions with seven touchdowns.
    • Jaaron Hayek has collected 489 receiving yards (48.9 yards per game) and seven touchdowns, reeling in 32 passes this year.
    • Dez Boykin's 19 receptions have netted him 305 yards (30.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Delaware Players to Watch

    • Zach Gwynn has thrown for 1,185 yards (118.5 ypg) to lead Delaware, completing 56.2% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
    • DeJoun Lee has carried the ball 164 times for a team-high 754 yards (75.4 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Anthony Paoletti has piled up 192 yards (19.2 per game) on 53 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Thyrick Pitts' team-high 657 receiving yards (65.7 yards per game) have come on 42 receptions with seven touchdowns.
    • Gene Coleman II has put together a 366-yard season so far (36.6 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 27 passes.
    • Brett Buckman's 14 grabs have yielded 181 yards (18.1 ypg).

