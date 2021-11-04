Delaware State vs. Morgan State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/4/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Delaware State Hornets vs. Morgan State Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    The Morgan State Bears (0-8, 0-0 MEAC) and Delaware State Hornets (4-4, 0-0 MEAC), MEAC rivals, will clash at Hughes Stadium on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Morgan State vs. Delaware State

    Morgan State and Delaware State Stats

    • The Bears rack up 13.3 fewer points per game (11.5) than the Hornets allow (24.8).
    • This year, the Bears have turned the ball over two times, two more than the Hornets' takeaways (0).
    • The average points per game for the Hornets this season, 23.5, is 10.4 fewer than the 33.9 the Bears have given up.
    • This year the Hornets have zero turnovers, two fewer than the Bears have takeaways (2).

    Morgan State Players to Watch

    • Neil Boudreau has 1,011 passing yards (126.4 ypg) to lead Morgan State, completing 50.2% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Jabriel Johnson, has carried the ball 97 times for 365 yards (45.6 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Alfonzo Graham has racked up 31 carries for 218 yards (27.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Wesley Wolfolk's team-leading 243 receiving yards (30.4 yards per game) have come on 18 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Thomas Marcus has put together a 171-yard season so far (21.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes.
    • Devon Mondy has hauled in nine grabs for 138 yards (17.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    Delaware State Players to Watch

    • Jared Lewis leads Delaware State with 831 passing yards (103.9 ypg) on 66-of-123 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.
    • Sy'Veon Wilkerson's team-high 697 rushing yards (87.1 per game) have come on 174 carries, with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season Michael Chris-Ike has piled up 40 carries for 160 yards (20.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Trey Gross' 381 receiving yards (47.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 31 receptions and seven touchdowns.
    • Kwannah Kollie has recorded 207 receiving yards (25.9 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 17 passes this year.
    • Jerrish Halsey's 11 catches have netted him 160 yards (20.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Morgan State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    South Carolina State

    L 37-14

    Away

    10/23/2021

    North Carolina Central

    L 28-17

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Norfolk State

    L 31-20

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Delaware State

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Albany (NY)

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Georgetown

    -

    Home

    Delaware State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Virginia-Lynchburg

    W 56-6

    Home

    10/23/2021

    South Carolina State

    L 13-7

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Howard

    W 30-23

    Home

    11/4/2021

    Morgan State

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Norfolk State

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    North Carolina Central

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    4
    2021

    Delaware State at Morgan State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns running back Terrence Williams holds a ball during pre-game warm-up as the Cajuns prepare to take on Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cajuns Vs Ohio Football Pregame 5743
    College Football

    How to Watch Georgia State at Louisiana

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_15729200
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Holy Cross at Notre Dame

    4 minutes ago
    HS Football Fans
    College Football

    How to Watch Delaware State at Morgan State

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Miami Heat forward KZ Okpala (11) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Jazz vs. Hawks

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 21, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) dribbles the ball around Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) during the fourth quarter of the game at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics at Heat

    4 minutes ago
    Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns running back Terrence Williams holds a ball during pre-game warm-up as the Cajuns prepare to take on Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cajuns Vs Ohio Football Pregame 5743
    College Football

    Georgia State vs. Louisiana: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/4/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Delaware State vs. Morgan State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/4/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Georgia State Panthers running back Tucker Gregg (26) takes a handoff from quarterback Darren Grainger (3) against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Auburn17
    College Football

    Louisiana vs. Georgia State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/4/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Morgan State vs. Delaware State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/4/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy