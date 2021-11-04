Delaware State vs. Morgan State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/4/2021

Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Morgan State Bears (0-8, 0-0 MEAC) and Delaware State Hornets (4-4, 0-0 MEAC), MEAC rivals, will clash at Hughes Stadium on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Morgan State vs. Delaware State

Game Day: Thursday, November 4, 2021

Thursday, November 4, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Hughes Stadium

Morgan State and Delaware State Stats

The Bears rack up 13.3 fewer points per game (11.5) than the Hornets allow (24.8).

This year, the Bears have turned the ball over two times, two more than the Hornets' takeaways (0).

The average points per game for the Hornets this season, 23.5, is 10.4 fewer than the 33.9 the Bears have given up.

This year the Hornets have zero turnovers, two fewer than the Bears have takeaways (2).

Morgan State Players to Watch

Neil Boudreau has 1,011 passing yards (126.4 ypg) to lead Morgan State, completing 50.2% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jabriel Johnson, has carried the ball 97 times for 365 yards (45.6 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Alfonzo Graham has racked up 31 carries for 218 yards (27.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Wesley Wolfolk's team-leading 243 receiving yards (30.4 yards per game) have come on 18 receptions with four touchdowns.

Thomas Marcus has put together a 171-yard season so far (21.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes.

Devon Mondy has hauled in nine grabs for 138 yards (17.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Delaware State Players to Watch

Jared Lewis leads Delaware State with 831 passing yards (103.9 ypg) on 66-of-123 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Sy'Veon Wilkerson's team-high 697 rushing yards (87.1 per game) have come on 174 carries, with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Michael Chris-Ike has piled up 40 carries for 160 yards (20.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Trey Gross' 381 receiving yards (47.6 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 31 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Kwannah Kollie has recorded 207 receiving yards (25.9 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 17 passes this year.

Jerrish Halsey's 11 catches have netted him 160 yards (20.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Morgan State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/16/2021 South Carolina State L 37-14 Away 10/23/2021 North Carolina Central L 28-17 Home 10/30/2021 Norfolk State L 31-20 Away 11/4/2021 Delaware State - Home 11/13/2021 Albany (NY) - Away 11/20/2021 Georgetown - Home

Delaware State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Virginia-Lynchburg W 56-6 Home 10/23/2021 South Carolina State L 13-7 Home 10/30/2021 Howard W 30-23 Home 11/4/2021 Morgan State - Away 11/13/2021 Norfolk State - Home 11/20/2021 North Carolina Central - Away

