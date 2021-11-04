Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Delaware State at Morgan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Morgan State goes for its first win of the year on Thursday when it hosts Delaware State in a MEAC conference battle.
    Author:

    Delaware State travels to Morgan State for a Thursday night MEAC battle coming off a big win against Howard on Saturday. The win was its third in four games and evened its overall record at 4-4.

    How to Watch Delaware State at Morgan State Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream the Delaware State at Morgan State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Hornets led for most of the game, but Howard tied the game at 23 when it scored a touchdown with 13:16 left in the game. Delaware State, though, would score on its very next possession to take back the lead that it would not relinquish in the 30-23 win.

    Thursday the Hornets head out on the road looking to extend Morgan State's season-long losing streak. The Bears have had a tough year, but they played well against Norfolk State before dropping the game 31-20 on Saturday. They trailed by just four points heading into the fourth quarter, but couldn't muster any points in the 11-point loss.

    Thursday the Bears will look to finally get that elusive win and pull off the upset of the Hornets.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    4
    2021

    Delaware State at Morgan State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns running back Terrence Williams holds a ball during pre-game warm-up as the Cajuns prepare to take on Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cajuns Vs Ohio Football Pregame 5743
    College Football

    How to Watch Georgia State at Louisiana

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_15729200
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Holy Cross at Notre Dame

    4 minutes ago
    HS Football Fans
    College Football

    How to Watch Delaware State at Morgan State

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Miami Heat forward KZ Okpala (11) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Jazz vs. Hawks

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 21, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) dribbles the ball around Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) during the fourth quarter of the game at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics at Heat

    4 minutes ago
    Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns running back Terrence Williams holds a ball during pre-game warm-up as the Cajuns prepare to take on Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cajuns Vs Ohio Football Pregame 5743
    College Football

    Georgia State vs. Louisiana: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/4/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Delaware State vs. Morgan State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/4/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Georgia State Panthers running back Tucker Gregg (26) takes a handoff from quarterback Darren Grainger (3) against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Auburn17
    College Football

    Louisiana vs. Georgia State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/4/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Morgan State vs. Delaware State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/4/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy