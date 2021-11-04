Morgan State goes for its first win of the year on Thursday when it hosts Delaware State in a MEAC conference battle.

Delaware State travels to Morgan State for a Thursday night MEAC battle coming off a big win against Howard on Saturday. The win was its third in four games and evened its overall record at 4-4.

How to Watch Delaware State at Morgan State Today:

Game Date: Nov. 4, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Hornets led for most of the game, but Howard tied the game at 23 when it scored a touchdown with 13:16 left in the game. Delaware State, though, would score on its very next possession to take back the lead that it would not relinquish in the 30-23 win.

Thursday the Hornets head out on the road looking to extend Morgan State's season-long losing streak. The Bears have had a tough year, but they played well against Norfolk State before dropping the game 31-20 on Saturday. They trailed by just four points heading into the fourth quarter, but couldn't muster any points in the 11-point loss.

Thursday the Bears will look to finally get that elusive win and pull off the upset of the Hornets.

