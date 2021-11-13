Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Delaware Blue Hens at Richmond Spiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Delaware and Richmond both look for their third straight win in college football on Saturday afternoon.
    Author:

    Delaware heads to Richmond riding a  two-game win streak that has the Blue Hens back over .500 at 5-4. The back-to-back wins against Dixie State and William & Mary helped snap a three-game skid that had them just 3-4.

    How to Watch Delaware at Richmond Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Washington

    The Blue Hens now sit at 3-3 in the CAA and in a five-way tie for third place. Delaware is just one game up on Richmond and will look to put more distance between them with a win on Saturday.

    Richmond is also looking to win its third straight and climb in the CAA standings. The Spiders are currently tied with New Hampshire just above last-place Albany in the conference standings.

    The Spiders' two consecutive wins snapped a five-game losing streak. In the last two weeks, they knocked off New Hampshire and Towson to get to within one game of .500 on the year.

    Saturday, they will look to draw even with Delaware and send their seniors out on a winning note in the last home game of their career.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Delaware Blue Hens at Richmond Spiders

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
