Duke vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/18/2021

    • November 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Duke Blue Devils vs. Louisville Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 6, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Mataeo Durant (21) celebrates with wide receiver Darrell Harding Jr. (3) after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

    The Louisville Cardinals (5-5, 0-0 ACC) and the Duke Blue Devils (3-7, 0-0 ACC) square off on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium in a battle of ACC opponents. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Duke vs. Louisville

    • Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
    Betting Information for Louisville vs. Duke

    Louisville vs Duke Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Louisville

    -19.5

    60.5

    Louisville and Duke Stats

    • The Cardinals rack up 30.0 points per game, 6.8 fewer than the Blue Devils give up per outing (36.8).
    • The Cardinals have 12 giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have 14 takeaways .
    • The Cardinals have allowed 25.0 points per game this year, about the same amount as the 24.2 the Blue Devils have scored.
    • The Blue Devils have turned the ball over five more times (18 total) than the Cardinals have forced a turnover (13) this season.

    Louisville Players to Watch

    • Micale Cunningham leads Louisville with 2,285 passing yards (228.5 ypg) on 166-of-271 passing with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 709 rushing yards (70.9 ypg) on 139 carries while scoring 16 touchdowns on the ground.
    • This season Jalen Mitchell has rushed for 633 yards (63.3 per game) on 136 carries with four touchdowns.
    • Jordan Watkins' team-leading 491 receiving yards (49.1 yards per game) have come on 32 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Tyler Harrell has put together a 407-yard season so far (40.7 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 13 passes.
    • Marshon Ford's 37 grabs have netted him 402 yards (40.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Duke Players to Watch

    • Gunnar Holmberg has 2,034 passing yards (203.4 ypg) to lead Duke, completing 69.3% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 169 rushing yards (16.9 ypg) on 80 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
    • Mataeo Durant's team-high 1,087 rushing yards (108.7 per game) have come on 221 carries, with nine touchdowns this year. He's also added 225 yards (22.5 per game) on 23 catches with two touchdowns.
    • This season Jordan Moore has collected 217 yards (21.7 per game) on 43 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Jake Bobo's 667 receiving yards (66.7 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 62 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Jalon Calhoun has put up a 630-yard season so far (63.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 45 passes.

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    Louisville at Duke

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
