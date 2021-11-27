Duke vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Duke Blue Devils vs. Miami Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 20, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) scrambles with the ball against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 20, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) scrambles with the ball against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Hurricanes (6-5, 0-0 ACC) and Duke Blue Devils (3-8, 0-0 ACC) will face each other on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium, in a clash of ACC foes. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Duke vs. Miami

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
    • TV: NESN
    • Stadium: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Miami vs. Duke

    Miami vs Duke Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Miami

    -21

    67

    Miami and Duke Stats

    • The Hurricanes rack up 32.9 points per game, 6.2 fewer than the Blue Devils give up per matchup (39.1).
    • This year, the Hurricanes have turned the ball over 17 times, three more than the Blue Devils' takeaways (14).
    • The Blue Devils have averaged 6.1 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Hurricanes have allowed (30.1).
    • The Blue Devils have turned the ball over 10 more times (20 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (10) this season.

    Miami Players to Watch

    • Tyler Van Dyke has 2,550 passing yards (231.8 ypg) to lead Miami, completing 61.1% of his passes and collecting 22 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
    • Jaylan Knighton has carried the ball 132 times for a team-high 510 yards (46.4 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 17 catches for 251 yards (22.8 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Cam'Ron Harris has piled up 71 carries for 409 yards (37.2 per game) and five touchdowns.
    • Charleston Rambo's 1,071 receiving yards (97.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 71 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • Mike Harley has caught 44 passes for 447 yards (40.6 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.
    • Keyshawn Smith has hauled in 32 catches for 399 yards (36.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

    Duke Players to Watch

    • Gunnar Holmberg has 2,210 passing yards (200.9 ypg) to lead Duke, completing 67.7% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 172 rushing yards (15.6 ypg) on 82 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
    • Mataeo Durant's team-high 1,165 rushing yards (105.9 per game) have come on 234 carries, with nine touchdowns this year. He's also added 233 yards (21.2 per game) on 25 catches with two touchdowns.
    • This season Jordan Moore has taken 44 carries for 221 yards (20.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Jake Bobo's 769 receiving yards (69.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 71 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Jalon Calhoun has put up a 685-yard season so far (62.3 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 52 passes.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Miami at Duke

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    12:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 22, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ron Harper Jr. (24) shoots the ball over Lafayette Leopards forward Chris Rubayo (44) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Rutgers vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ron Harper Jr. (24) shoots the ball over Lafayette Leopards forward Chris Rubayo (44) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UMass vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans
    Premier League

    How to Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leeds United

    1 hour ago
    Sep 30, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Cam'Ron Harris (23) runs the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Miami at Duke

    1 hour ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Riley Leonard (10) runs with the ball during the 2nd half of the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Miami vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) scrambles with the ball against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Duke vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) passes the ball during the third quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Texas Tech at Baylor

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17227654
    College Football

    How to Watch Ohio State at Michigan

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_13734829
    College Football

    How to Watch Florida State at Florida

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy