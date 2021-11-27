Duke vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/27/2021

Nov 20, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) scrambles with the ball against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Hurricanes (6-5, 0-0 ACC) and Duke Blue Devils (3-8, 0-0 ACC) will face each other on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium, in a clash of ACC foes. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Duke vs. Miami

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Stadium: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Miami vs. Duke

Favorite Spread Total Miami -21 67

Miami and Duke Stats

The Hurricanes rack up 32.9 points per game, 6.2 fewer than the Blue Devils give up per matchup (39.1).

This year, the Hurricanes have turned the ball over 17 times, three more than the Blue Devils' takeaways (14).

The Blue Devils have averaged 6.1 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Hurricanes have allowed (30.1).

The Blue Devils have turned the ball over 10 more times (20 total) than the Hurricanes have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Miami Players to Watch

Tyler Van Dyke has 2,550 passing yards (231.8 ypg) to lead Miami, completing 61.1% of his passes and collecting 22 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

Jaylan Knighton has carried the ball 132 times for a team-high 510 yards (46.4 per game), with seven touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 17 catches for 251 yards (22.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Cam'Ron Harris has piled up 71 carries for 409 yards (37.2 per game) and five touchdowns.

Charleston Rambo's 1,071 receiving yards (97.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 71 receptions and five touchdowns.

Mike Harley has caught 44 passes for 447 yards (40.6 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Keyshawn Smith has hauled in 32 catches for 399 yards (36.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Duke Players to Watch

Gunnar Holmberg has 2,210 passing yards (200.9 ypg) to lead Duke, completing 67.7% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 172 rushing yards (15.6 ypg) on 82 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Mataeo Durant's team-high 1,165 rushing yards (105.9 per game) have come on 234 carries, with nine touchdowns this year. He's also added 233 yards (21.2 per game) on 25 catches with two touchdowns.

This season Jordan Moore has taken 44 carries for 221 yards (20.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jake Bobo's 769 receiving yards (69.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 71 receptions with one touchdown.

Jalon Calhoun has put up a 685-yard season so far (62.3 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 52 passes.

