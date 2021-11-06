Oct 30, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Gunnar Holmberg (12) rolls out of the pocket against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Panthers (6-2, 0-0 ACC) will face a familiar foe as they visit the Duke Blue Devils (3-5, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium, in an ACC clash. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Duke vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Stadium: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Duke

Favorite Spread Total Pittsburgh -21 64.5

Pittsburgh and Duke Stats

The Panthers put up 43.9 points per game, 10.6 more than the Blue Devils give up per matchup (33.3).

The Panthers have eight giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have 11 takeaways .

The Blue Devils' average points scored this year (24.5) and the Panthers' average points allowed (21.9) are within 2.6 points.

The Blue Devils have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (12).

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

Kenny Pickett leads Pittsburgh with 2,755 passing yards (344.4 ypg) on 207-of-299 passing with 26 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He also adds 177 rushing yards (22.1 ypg) on 65 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Israel Abanikanda has carried the ball 84 times for a team-high 431 yards (53.9 per game), with five touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 133 yards (16.6 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Vincent Davis has piled up 85 carries for 308 yards (38.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jordan Addison's 815 receiving yards (101.9 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 47 receptions and 10 touchdowns.

Taysir Mack has caught 27 passes for 461 yards (57.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jared Wayne's 29 receptions have netted him 415 yards (51.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Duke Players to Watch

Gunnar Holmberg has been a dual threat to lead Duke in both passing and rushing. He has 1,860 passing yards (232.5 ypg), completing 69.2% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's rushed for 190 yards (23.8 ypg) on 72 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Mataeo Durant's team-high 973 rushing yards (121.6 per game) have come on 186 carries, with nine touchdowns this year. He's also added 186 yards (23.3 per game) on 19 catches with one touchdown.

Jake Bobo's 592 receiving yards (74.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 52 receptions with one touchdown.

Jalon Calhoun has put up a 531-yard season so far (66.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 38 passes.

Regional restrictions apply.