    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Duke Blue Devils vs. Virginia Tech Hokies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 5, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive back Josh DeBerry (21) reacts with defensive end Marcus Valdez (97) after sacking Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Knox Kadum (not seen) during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

    The Virginia Tech Hokies (4-5, 0-0 ACC) host an ACC clash against the Duke Blue Devils (3-6, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Lane Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Duke

    Virginia Tech and Duke Stats

    • The Hokies put up 13.9 fewer points per game (21.7) than the Blue Devils give up (35.6).
    • The Hokies have turned the ball over nine times this season, four fewer than the Blue Devils have forced (13).
    • The Blue Devils have averaged 3.2 more points this season (25.0) than the Hokies have allowed (21.8).
    • The Blue Devils have turned the ball over six more times (17 total) than the Hokies have forced a turnover (11) this season.

    Virginia Tech Players to Watch

    • Braxton Burmeister has 1,495 passing yards (166.1 ypg) to lead Virginia Tech, completing 54.1% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 287 rushing yards (31.9 ypg) on 86 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Raheem Blackshear, has carried the ball 89 times for 425 yards (47.2 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 183 receiving yards (20.3 per game) on 17 catches.
    • This season Malachi Thomas has racked up 372 yards (41.3 per game) on 70 attempts with three touchdowns.
    • Tre Turner's team-high 602 receiving yards (66.9 yards per game) have come on 34 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Tayvion Robinson has collected 367 receiving yards (40.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 35 passes this year.

    Duke Players to Watch

    • Gunnar Holmberg leads Duke with 2,034 passing yards (226.0 ypg) on 178-of-257 passing with seven touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He also adds 169 rushing yards (18.8 ypg) on 80 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.
    • Mataeo Durant has carried the ball 211 times for a team-high 1,054 yards (117.1 per game), with nine touchdowns this year. He has also caught 23 passes for 225 yards (25.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • This season Jordan Waters has piled up 197 yards (21.9 per game) on 39 attempts with one touchdown.
    • Jake Bobo's team-leading 635 receiving yards (70.6 yards per game) have come on 59 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Jalon Calhoun has racked up 609 receiving yards (67.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 41 passes this year.

    Virginia Tech Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Syracuse

    L 41-36

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Georgia Tech

    W 26-17

    Away

    11/5/2021

    Boston College

    L 17-3

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Duke

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Miami

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Virginia

    -

    Away

    Duke Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/16/2021

    Virginia

    L 48-0

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Wake Forest

    L 45-7

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Pittsburgh

    L 54-29

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Miami

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Duke at Virginia Tech

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
