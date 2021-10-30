Oct 23, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) smiles during a postgame interview beating a win against the Army Black Knights at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-0, 0-0 ACC) have home advantage in an ACC showdown versus the Duke Blue Devils (3-4, 0-0 ACC) at Truist Field on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Duke

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Stadium: Truist Field

Wake Forest and Duke Stats

The Demon Deacons score 43.1 points per game, 11.5 more than the Blue Devils allow per outing (31.6).

This year, the Demon Deacons have six turnovers, four fewer than the Blue Devils have takeaways (10).

The Blue Devils have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (27.0) as the Demon Deacons have allowed (26.3).

The Blue Devils have 14 giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 16 takeaways .

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Sam Hartman has thrown for 2,067 yards (295.3 ypg) to lead Wake Forest, completing 65.1% of his passes and collecting 19 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 147 rushing yards (21.0 ypg) on 44 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Christian Beal-Smith has carried the ball 90 times for a team-high 446 yards (63.7 per game), with six touchdowns this year.

This season Justice Ellison has rushed for 321 yards (45.9 per game) on 60 carries with four touchdowns.

Jaquarii Roberson's team-leading 672 receiving yards (96.0 yards per game) have come on 39 receptions with five touchdowns.

A.T. Perry has put up a 600-yard season so far (85.7 receiving yards per game) with eight touchdowns, reeling in 29 passes.

Taylor Morin's 21 catches are good enough for 281 yards (40.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Duke Players to Watch

Gunnar Holmberg has 1,750 passing yards (250.0 ypg) to lead Duke, completing 70.4% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 183 rushing yards (26.1 ypg) on 65 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Mataeo Durant, has carried the ball 166 times for 870 yards (124.3 per game), with nine touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 183 receiving yards (26.1 per game) on 18 catches with one receiving touchdown.

This season Jordan Waters has racked up 186 yards (26.6 per game) on 36 attempts with one touchdown.

Jake Bobo's team-high 559 receiving yards (79.9 yards per game) have come on 49 receptions with one touchdown.

Jalon Calhoun has put together a 481-yard season so far (68.7 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 35 passes.

Wake Forest Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/2/2021 Louisville W 37-34 Home 10/9/2021 Syracuse W 40-37 Away 10/23/2021 Army W 70-56 Away 10/30/2021 Duke - Home 11/6/2021 North Carolina - Away 11/13/2021 NC State - Home 11/20/2021 Clemson - Away

Duke Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/2/2021 North Carolina L 38-7 Away 10/9/2021 Georgia Tech L 31-27 Home 10/16/2021 Virginia L 48-0 Away 10/30/2021 Wake Forest - Away 11/6/2021 Pittsburgh - Home 11/13/2021 Virginia Tech - Away 11/18/2021 Louisville - Home

