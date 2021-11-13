Last year's Duke vs. Virginia Tech game came down to the final moments in a 38-31 Hokies win. The victory didn't come easy for Justin Fuente's squad, with Duke scoring three times in the fourth quarter on two touchdowns and a field goal.

How to Watch Duke vs. Virginia Tech Today:

Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Duke running back Mataeo Durant ran for an impressive 7.8 yards per carry against the Hokies last year, with 86 yards on 11 touches. Now a senior, Durant could have another big impact. He's the second-leading rusher in the ACC, averaging 118 yards per contest with nine touchdowns in nine games.

The Blue Devils will need Durant and the running game to get going as they face one of the best passing defenses in the ACC. Virginia Tech is allowing the second-fewest passing yards per game in the conference at just 190.7 yards per game.

The Hokies don't just stop the pass. They can also take the ball away. The Hokies are tied for second in the ACC with nine interceptions.

This will be the 29th all-time meeting between Duke and Virginia Tech. The Hokies lead the series 18-10 and have won 17 of the last 20 matchups dating back to 1982. All three of those wins by Duke came in Blacksburg.

