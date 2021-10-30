Wake Forest looks to stay unbeaten when it hosts Duke on Saturday afternoon.

Duke will look to snap its three-game losing streak and pull off a huge upset of Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon.

How to Watch Duke at Wake Forest Today:

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Live stream the Duke at Wake Forest game on fuboTV:

The Blue Devils lost their season opener to Charlotte but then rolled off three straight wins. Since then, though, they have struggled to score and have lost their last three.

They are going to have to figure out how to score on Saturday, as the Demon Deacons come in with arguably the best offense in the ACC.

Last Saturday, Wake Forest showed it off when it dropped 70 points on Army while only having a time of possession of 17:17. It was an impressive offensive display that got the nation's attention.

The win moved the Demon Deacons up to 13th in the AP Poll and has them as one of just nine undefeated teams left in the FBS.

They have been the most impressive team in the ACC this year, but they need to make sure they don't get caught looking ahead to their big end of the year matchups and take care of Duke on Saturday.

