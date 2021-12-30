How to Watch the Duke's Mayo Bowl North Carolina vs. South Carolina

North Carolina and South Carolina both look for their seventh win of the year when they play in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Thursday.

North Carolina came into this season with huge expectations but lost its season opener and never fully recovered. The Tar Heels would win their next two games but then alternated wins and losses the rest of the year.

The Tar Heels' last two losses have been the toughest, as they fell to Pitt in overtime and then blew a late lead to rival NC State in a 34-30 loss in their last regular-season game.

Thursday, they will look to get past that rough loss and beat their neighbors to the south in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

South Carolina had a similar season to North Carolina but didn't have the preseason expectations. The Gamecocks won their first two games and then lost the next two before alternating wins and losses over the next eight games.

The Gamecocks struggled with consistency this year but did pick up a big upset win over Auburn.

Both of these teams are looking to finish off their up-and-down season with a big bowl win which should make this a great game. The stakes are raised a bit by the fact that both head coaches agreed to take a mayo bath if their team wins.

