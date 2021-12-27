East Carolina vs. Boston College: Military Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/27/2021

Nov 27, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles running back Pat Garwo III (24) runs the ball during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston College Eagles and the East Carolina Pirates meet for the Military Bowl on Monday, December 27, 2021. Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch East Carolina vs. Boston College

Game Day: Monday, December 27, 2021

Monday, December 27, 2021 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Betting Information for Boston College vs. East Carolina

Favorite Spread Total Boston College -3 52.5

Boston College and East Carolina Stats

This year, the Eagles average just 1.6 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Pirates give up (26.3).

This year, the Eagles have 17 turnovers, five fewer than the Pirates have takeaways (22).

The Pirates have averaged 7.5 more points this year (29.7) than the Eagles have allowed (22.2).

This year the Pirates have turned the ball over 22 times, five more than the Eagles' takeaways (17).

Boston College Players to Watch

Dennis Grosel has 1,191 passing yards (99.3 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 57.4% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

Pat Garwo III's team-high 1,046 rushing yards (87.2 per game) have come on 204 carries, with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Alec Sinkfield has collected 350 yards (29.2 per game) on 85 attempts with two touchdowns.

Zay Flowers' 746 receiving yards (62.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 44 receptions with five touchdowns.

Trae Barry has totaled 362 receiving yards (30.2 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 21 passes this year.

Jaelen Gill has hauled in 24 grabs for 269 yards (22.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

East Carolina Players to Watch

Holton Ahlers has thrown for 3,135 yards (261.3 ypg) to lead East Carolina, completing 61.8% of his passes and recording 18 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 199 rushing yards (16.6 ypg) on 116 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Keaton Mitchell, has carried the ball 174 times for 1,132 yards (94.3 per game), with nine touchdowns this year. He's also caught 22 passes for 257 yards (21.4 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Rahjai Harris has rushed for 579 yards (48.3 per game) on 164 carries with four touchdowns.

Tyler Snead's 860 receiving yards (71.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 67 receptions with four touchdowns.

C.J. Johnson has totaled 510 receiving yards (42.5 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 34 passes this year.

Audie Omotosho's 40 grabs have yielded 493 yards (41.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.

