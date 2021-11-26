Cincinnati Bearcats running back Ethan Wright (4) runs passed Southern Methodist Mustangs defensive tackle Will Jones (95) in the second half of the NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Southern Methodist Mustangs 48-14. Southern Methodist Mustangs At Cincinnati Bearcats 23

The No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats (11-0, 0-0 AAC) are on the road for an AAC showdown versus the East Carolina Pirates (7-4, 0-0 AAC) at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Friday, November 26, 2021. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch East Carolina vs. Cincinnati

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Cincinnati vs. East Carolina

Favorite Spread Total Cincinnati -14 56.5

Cincinnati and East Carolina Stats

The Bearcats score 14.5 more points per game (40.0) than the Pirates allow (25.5).

This year, the Bearcats have 16 turnovers, three fewer than the Pirates have takeaways (19).

The Pirates, on average, score 15.2 more points (31.2) than the Bearcats allow (16.0).

The Pirates have 20 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 29 takeaways .

Cincinnati Players to Watch

Desmond Ridder leads Cincinnati with 2,699 passing yards (245.4 ypg) on 206-of-310 passing with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 325 rushing yards (29.5 ypg) on 83 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Jerome Ford has carried the ball 162 times for a team-high 970 yards (88.2 per game), with 16 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 17 catches for 192 yards (17.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Alec Pierce's 666 receiving yards (60.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 40 receptions with six touchdowns.

Tyler Scott has totaled 416 receiving yards (37.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes this year.

Tre Tucker's 29 receptions have netted him 362 yards (32.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

East Carolina Players to Watch

Holton Ahlers has 2,907 passing yards (264.3 ypg) to lead East Carolina, completing 63% of his passes and recording 17 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 226 rushing yards (20.5 ypg) on 108 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Keaton Mitchell, has carried the ball 157 times for 1,077 yards (97.9 per game), with nine touchdowns this year. He's also caught 22 passes for 257 yards (23.4 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Rahjai Harris has collected 553 yards (50.3 per game) on 151 attempts with four touchdowns.

Tyler Snead's team-high 769 receiving yards (69.9 yards per game) have come on 61 receptions with four touchdowns.

C.J. Johnson has totaled 510 receiving yards (46.4 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 34 passes this year.

Audie Omotosho's 37 receptions this season have resulted in 481 yards (43.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Regional restrictions apply.