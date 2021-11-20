East Carolina vs. Navy: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch East Carolina Pirates vs. Navy Midshipmen: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 6, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Navy Midshipmen running back Chance Warren (0) carries the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback TaRiq Bracy (28) defends in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

    AAC foes match up when the East Carolina Pirates (6-4, 0-0 AAC) and the Navy Midshipmen (2-7, 0-0 AAC) square off on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Navy vs. East Carolina

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    East Carolina and Navy Stats

    • The Pirates rack up just 0.1 more points per game (30.5) than the Midshipmen give up (30.4).
    • The Pirates have turned the ball over 20 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Midshipmen have forced (11).
    • The Midshipmen are averaging 7.7 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Pirates are allowing (24.5).
    • The Midshipmen have turned the ball over seven times, 12 fewer times than the Pirates have forced turnovers (19).

    East Carolina Players to Watch

    • Holton Ahlers has thrown for 2,502 yards (250.2 ypg) to lead East Carolina, completing 61% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 178 rushing yards (17.8 ypg) on 101 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
    • Keaton Mitchell has carried the ball 139 times for a team-high 983 yards (98.3 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 215 yards (21.5 per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Rahjai Harris has piled up 537 yards (53.7 per game) on 141 attempts with four touchdowns, while also catching 21 passes for 155 yards (15.5 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Tyler Snead's 632 receiving yards (63.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 56 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • C.J. Johnson has put together a 421-yard season so far (42.1 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 31 passes.
    • Audie Omotosho's 30 receptions have turned into 391 yards (39.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.
    • Tai Lavatai has thrown for 273 yards (30.3 ypg) to lead Navy, completing 52.5% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 235 rushing yards (26.1 ypg) on 126 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Isaac Ruoss, has carried the ball 133 times for 510 yards (56.7 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Carlinos Acie has collected 305 yards (33.9 per game) on 41 carries.
    • Mychal Cooper's team-leading 160 receiving yards (17.8 yards per game) have come on eight receptions with one touchdown.
    • Chance Warren has grabbed six passes for 110 yards (12.2 yards per game) this year.
    • Kai Puailoa Rojas' three grabs have netted him 84 yards (9.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

    East Carolina Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/28/2021

    South Florida

    W 29-14

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Temple

    W 45-3

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Memphis

    W 30-29

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Navy

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Cincinnati

    -

    Home

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/23/2021

    Cincinnati

    L 27-20

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Tulsa

    W 20-17

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Notre Dame

    L 34-6

    Away

    11/20/2021

    East Carolina

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Temple

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Army

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

