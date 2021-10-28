East Carolina vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/28/2021

Sep 25, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Jaren Mangham (0) reacts to the Brigham Young Cougars fans after his touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The East Carolina Pirates (3-4, 0-0 AAC) will clash with a fellow AAC squad when they welcome in the South Florida Bulls (2-5, 0-0 AAC) on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch East Carolina vs. South Florida

Game Day: Thursday, October 28, 2021

Thursday, October 28, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for East Carolina vs. South Florida

Favorite Spread Total East Carolina -10 56.5

East Carolina and South Florida Stats

The Pirates rack up 28.7 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the Bulls allow per matchup (32.3).

The Pirates have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Bulls have forced (10).

The Pirates have allowed their opponents to score 28.4 points per game, 4.5 more than the 23.9 the Bulls are scoring per contest.

This season the Bulls have nine turnovers, five fewer than the Pirates have takeaways (14).

East Carolina Players to Watch

Holton Ahlers has thrown for 1,768 yards (252.6 ypg) to lead East Carolina, completing 60.3% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Keaton Mitchell, has carried the ball 88 times for 677 yards (96.7 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also caught 15 passes for 157 yards (22.4 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Rahjai Harris has rushed for 325 yards (46.4 per game) on 87 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 16 passes for 135 yards (19.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Tyler Snead's 481 receiving yards (68.7 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 35 receptions and two touchdowns.

Audie Omotosho has totaled 268 receiving yards (38.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 21 passes this year.

C.J. Johnson's 18 catches have turned into 253 yards (36.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

South Florida Players to Watch

Timmy McClain leads South Florida with 1,000 passing yards (142.9 ypg) on 74-of-130 passing with two touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 217 rushing yards (31.0 ypg) on 74 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Jaren Mangham has carried the ball 96 times for a team-high 416 yards (59.4 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year.

This season Brian Battie has taken 44 carries for 271 yards (38.7 per game).

Xavier Weaver's 380 receiving yards (54.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 21 receptions with one touchdown.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has hauled in 16 passes for 180 yards (25.7 yards per game) this year.

Demarcus Gregory's nine grabs have netted him 147 yards (21.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Regional restrictions apply.