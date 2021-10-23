After a season-opening loss, Houston has rolled off five straight wins and is now getting votes in the AP Top 25 Poll. The Cougars host East Carolina on Saturday.

Houston's season started with a loss to Texas Tech, but since then, things have only gone up for the program.

The Cougars have won five games in a row, and at 3-0 against AAC opponents, they are one of only three teams left in the conference unbeaten in league play. Trying to keep pace with No. 2 Cincinnati, every game is a must-win for Dana Holgorsen's squad right now as it gets ready to host East Carolina on Saturday.

How to Watch: East Carolina vs. Houston

Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The key to Houston's success has been a smothering defense that is allowing just 262.7 yards per game, which is the fewest in the AAC and fourth-fewest among all D-I teams. It has been particularly strong against the pass, allowing just 156 yards per game, which ranks sixth in the nation.

This week, Houston's focus will likely need to be on the ground, as it faces East Carolina's emerging freshman running back Keaton Mitchell. Mitchell is just two weeks removed from an outstanding 15-carry, 222-yard performance that featured two touchdowns. Although he's only played in four games, he's fourth in the conference in total rushing yards.

This will be the 15th meeting between the two schools, which have split the previous 14 games evenly with seven wins per side. Houston has currently won two straight games in the head-to-head, including a 42-20 victory in the last matchup in 2018.

Kickoff on Saturday is set for 4 p.m. ET.

