How to Watch East Carolina at Navy

The No. 3 team in the AAC, East Carolina, travels to Navy to play the No. 7 team in the AAC in a Saturday afternoon conference rivalry.

East Carolina, the No. 3 team in the AAC, is 6-4 through 10 weeks this season. To establish a recent track record, the Pirates are 3-2 in their last five games. Their two losses came back in October to UCF and Houston. They bring a three-game winning streak into this matchup having beat South Florida, Temple and Memphis.

Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Navy hasn't had as good of a season. The Midshipmen are 2-7 to start the year and No. 7 in the AAC, the same division as East Carolina. They are 1-4 in their last five contests having beaten only Tulsa. Their four losses came at the hands of SMU, Memphis, Cincinnati and Notre Dame.

Based upon its last five games, Navy has definitely played a tougher schedule than East Carolina. The Pirates and the Midshipmen have one similar opponent in Memphis. In those games, East Carolina won by one point and Navy lost by 18.

East Carolina's quarterback Holton Ahlers has 2,498 passing yards and 14 touchdowns through 10 games compared to Navy's Tai Lavatai who has 73 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. Navy is averaging just 54.4 passing yards per game and only 272 yards total per game.

The Pirates are favorites to win by a spread of -3.5. Experts project it to be a close game which will make it entertaining to watch the battle. The Over/Under is 46.5 points.

