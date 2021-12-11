Skip to main content
    How to Watch East Tennessee State Buccaneers vs. North Dakota State Bison: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 4, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; East Tennessee State Buccaneers running back Quay Holmes (1) runs for a first down against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

    The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (11-1) visit the North Dakota State Bison (11-1) at the Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome on Saturday, December 11, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch North Dakota State vs. East Tennessee State

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Stadium: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    North Dakota State and East Tennessee State Stats

    • The Bison rack up 13.2 more points per game (35.5) than the Buccaneers give up (22.3).
    • The Bison have turned the ball over one time this season, three fewer than the Buccaneers have forced (4).
    • The Buccaneers have put an average of 35.2 points per game on the board this season, 23.5 more than the 11.7 the Bison have surrendered.
    • This year the Buccaneers have turned the ball over one time, one more than the Bison's takeaways (0).

    North Dakota State Players to Watch

    • Cam Miller has 1,030 passing yards (85.8 ypg) to lead North Dakota State, completing 71.8% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 210 rushing yards (17.5 ypg) on 48 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • TaMerik Williams has carried the ball 92 times for a team-high 608 yards (50.7 per game), with 10 touchdowns this year.
    • This season Quincy Patterson II has rushed for 520 yards (43.3 per game) on 92 carries with seven touchdowns.
    • Christian Watson's team-high 739 receiving yards (61.6 yards per game) have come on 39 receptions with seven touchdowns.
    • Phoenix Sproles has grabbed 18 passes for 265 yards (22.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
    • Noah Gindorff's 17 grabs have netted him 193 yards (16.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    East Tennessee State Players to Watch

    • Tyler Riddell has thrown for 2,372 yards (197.7 ypg) to lead East Tennessee State, completing 63.7% of his passes and recording 19 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Quay Holmes, has carried the ball 251 times for 1,518 yards (126.5 per game), with 17 touchdowns this year. He's also caught 27 passes for 299 yards (24.9 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Jacob Saylors has piled up 136 carries for 985 yards (82.1 per game) and 10 touchdowns.
    • Will Huzzie's 789 receiving yards (65.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 56 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • Nate Adkins has put together a 357-yard season so far (29.8 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 32 passes.
    • Malik Murray's 32 receptions have yielded 341 yards (28.4 ypg) and five touchdowns.

    North Dakota State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Youngstown State

    W 49-17

    Away

    11/20/2021

    South Dakota

    W 52-24

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Southern Illinois

    W 38-7

    Home

    12/11/2021

    East Tennessee State

    -

    Home

    East Tennessee State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    Western Carolina

    W 56-35

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Mercer

    W 38-35

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Kennesaw State

    W 32-31

    Home

    12/11/2021

    North Dakota State

    -

    Away

