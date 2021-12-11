How to Watch East Tennessee State at North Dakota State in FCS Football Quarterfinals

East Tennessee State travels to North Dakota State on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the FCS Football Tournament.

East Tennessee State hits the road for a Saturday date with North Dakota State looking to win its sixth game in a row. The Buccaneers have won four of those games by four or fewer points as they have been living on the edge over the last month and a half.

How to Watch the East Tennessee State at North Dakota State Today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

One of those games was a wild 32-31 comeback win over Kennesaw State in the second round. The Bucs scored with 1:28 left in the game to cut the lead to 31-24. They then got the onside kick, scored again and got the two-point conversion to pull off the stunning win.

It was just another close game for the Bucs and one that has them set up or a game with second-seeded North Dakota State on Saturday.

The Bison had a much easier route to the quarterfinals as they beat Southern Illinois 38-7. It was another blowout win for them as they have played just three games all year decided by a possession or less.

The Bison lost just one game all year and have reeled off three straight wins since. Saturday they will look to make four straight against the cardiac kids from East Tennessee State.

