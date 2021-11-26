Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    How to Watch Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. Central Michigan Chippewas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 4, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas running back Darius Bracy (2) runs the ball as Missouri Tigers defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) attempts the tackle during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

    The Central Michigan Chippewas (7-4, 0-0 MAC) host a MAC showdown against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-4, 0-0 MAC) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan

    Central Michigan and Eastern Michigan Stats

    • The Chippewas average 5.7 more points per game (33.2) than the Eagles allow (27.5).
    • This year, the Chippewas have 10 turnovers, five fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (15).
    • The Eagles have put an average of 32.9 points per game on the board this season, 5.3 more than the 27.6 the Chippewas have surrendered.
    • The Eagles have turned the ball over 12 times, one fewer times than the Chippewas have forced turnovers (13).

    Central Michigan Players to Watch

    • Daniel Richardson has 2,262 passing yards (205.6 ypg) to lead Central Michigan, completing 62.3% of his passes and recording 21 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Lew Nichols, has carried the ball 267 times for 1,514 yards (137.6 per game), with 14 touchdowns this year. He's also caught 36 passes for 261 yards (23.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • This season Darius Bracy has collected 184 yards (16.7 per game) on 27 carries.
    • Kalil Pimpleton's 868 receiving yards (78.9 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 53 receptions and four touchdowns.
    • Dallas Dixon has hauled in 43 passes for 686 yards (62.4 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.
    • JaCorey Sullivan's 38 receptions have turned into 558 yards (50.7 ypg) and eight touchdowns.

    Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

    • Ben Bryant leads Eastern Michigan with 2,700 passing yards (245.5 ypg) on 232-of-337 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.
    • Jawon Hamilton has carried the ball 100 times for a team-high 614 yards (55.8 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Darius Boone Jr. has taken 104 carries for 387 yards (35.2 per game) and six touchdowns.
    • Hassan Beydoun's 860 receiving yards (78.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 78 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Dylan Drummond has recorded 616 receiving yards (56.0 yards per game) and six touchdowns, hauling in 54 passes this year.
    • Zach Westmoreland's 13 grabs have netted him 253 yards (23.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Central Michigan Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/3/2021

    Western Michigan

    W 42-30

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Kent State

    W 54-30

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Ball State

    W 37-17

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Eastern Michigan

    -

    Home

    Eastern Michigan Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/2/2021

    Toledo

    W 52-49

    Away

    11/9/2021

    Ohio

    L 34-26

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Western Michigan

    W 22-21

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Central Michigan

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
