Sep 4, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas running back Darius Bracy (2) runs the ball as Missouri Tigers defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) attempts the tackle during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Central Michigan Chippewas (7-4, 0-0 MAC) host a MAC showdown against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-4, 0-0 MAC) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Kelly/Shorts Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Central Michigan and Eastern Michigan Stats

The Chippewas average 5.7 more points per game (33.2) than the Eagles allow (27.5).

This year, the Chippewas have 10 turnovers, five fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (15).

The Eagles have put an average of 32.9 points per game on the board this season, 5.3 more than the 27.6 the Chippewas have surrendered.

The Eagles have turned the ball over 12 times, one fewer times than the Chippewas have forced turnovers (13).

Central Michigan Players to Watch

Daniel Richardson has 2,262 passing yards (205.6 ypg) to lead Central Michigan, completing 62.3% of his passes and recording 21 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Lew Nichols, has carried the ball 267 times for 1,514 yards (137.6 per game), with 14 touchdowns this year. He's also caught 36 passes for 261 yards (23.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Darius Bracy has collected 184 yards (16.7 per game) on 27 carries.

Kalil Pimpleton's 868 receiving yards (78.9 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 53 receptions and four touchdowns.

Dallas Dixon has hauled in 43 passes for 686 yards (62.4 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.

JaCorey Sullivan's 38 receptions have turned into 558 yards (50.7 ypg) and eight touchdowns.

Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

Ben Bryant leads Eastern Michigan with 2,700 passing yards (245.5 ypg) on 232-of-337 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Jawon Hamilton has carried the ball 100 times for a team-high 614 yards (55.8 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Darius Boone Jr. has taken 104 carries for 387 yards (35.2 per game) and six touchdowns.

Hassan Beydoun's 860 receiving yards (78.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 78 receptions with four touchdowns.

Dylan Drummond has recorded 616 receiving yards (56.0 yards per game) and six touchdowns, hauling in 54 passes this year.

Zach Westmoreland's 13 grabs have netted him 253 yards (23.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Central Michigan Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/3/2021 Western Michigan W 42-30 Away 11/10/2021 Kent State W 54-30 Home 11/17/2021 Ball State W 37-17 Away 11/26/2021 Eastern Michigan - Home

Eastern Michigan Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/2/2021 Toledo W 52-49 Away 11/9/2021 Ohio L 34-26 Home 11/16/2021 Western Michigan W 22-21 Home 11/26/2021 Central Michigan - Away

Regional restrictions apply.