Sep 11, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Eastern Michigan Eagles running back Darius Boone Jr. (27) is tackled by Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Jack Sanborn (57) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Liberty Flames and the Eastern Michigan Eagles play in the LendingTree Bowl on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 5:45 PM ET

5:45 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Hancock Whitney Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Liberty and Eastern Michigan Stats

This year, the Flames score 4.0 more points per game (31.8) than the Eagles surrender (27.8).

This year, the Flames have turned the ball over 20 times, four more than the Eagles' takeaways (16).

The Eagles have scored 31.0 points per game this season, 9.3 more than the Flames have given up.

The Eagles have turned the ball over three more times (13 total) than the Flames have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Liberty Players to Watch

Malik Willis has thrown for 2,626 yards (218.8 ypg) to lead Liberty, completing 61.6% of his passes and collecting 24 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season. He's also run for 820 yards (68.3 ypg) on 189 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.

This season Joshua Mack has rushed for 453 yards (37.8 per game) on 109 carries with three touchdowns.

Demario Douglas' team-high 684 receiving yards (57.0 yards per game) have come on 49 receptions with five touchdowns.

CJ Daniels has racked up 590 receiving yards (49.2 yards per game) and seven touchdowns, reeling in 36 passes this year.

Kevin Shaa's 25 grabs have turned into 422 yards (35.2 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

Ben Bryant has 2,921 passing yards (243.4 ypg) to lead Eastern Michigan, completing 68.8% of his passes and throwing 14 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

Jawon Hamilton's team-high 623 rushing yards (51.9 per game) have come on 101 carries, with four touchdowns this year.

This season Darius Boone Jr. has collected 400 yards (33.3 per game) on 108 attempts with six touchdowns.

Hassan Beydoun's team-leading 929 receiving yards (77.4 yards per game) have come on 86 receptions with four touchdowns.

Dylan Drummond has put together a 653-yard season so far (54.4 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 58 passes.

Tanner Knue's 28 grabs this season have resulted in 307 yards (25.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Liberty Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/6/2021 Ole Miss L 27-14 Away 11/20/2021 Louisiana L 42-14 Home 11/27/2021 Army L 31-16 Home 12/18/2021 Eastern Michigan - Home

Eastern Michigan Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Ohio L 34-26 Home 11/16/2021 Western Michigan W 22-21 Home 11/26/2021 Central Michigan L 31-10 Away 12/18/2021 Liberty - Away

Regional restrictions apply.