How to Watch Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. Liberty Flames: LendingTree Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Liberty Flames and the Eastern Michigan Eagles play in the LendingTree Bowl on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Hancock Whitney Stadium
Liberty and Eastern Michigan Stats
- This year, the Flames score 4.0 more points per game (31.8) than the Eagles surrender (27.8).
- This year, the Flames have turned the ball over 20 times, four more than the Eagles' takeaways (16).
- The Eagles have scored 31.0 points per game this season, 9.3 more than the Flames have given up.
- The Eagles have turned the ball over three more times (13 total) than the Flames have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Liberty Players to Watch
- Malik Willis has thrown for 2,626 yards (218.8 ypg) to lead Liberty, completing 61.6% of his passes and collecting 24 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season. He's also run for 820 yards (68.3 ypg) on 189 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.
- This season Joshua Mack has rushed for 453 yards (37.8 per game) on 109 carries with three touchdowns.
- Demario Douglas' team-high 684 receiving yards (57.0 yards per game) have come on 49 receptions with five touchdowns.
- CJ Daniels has racked up 590 receiving yards (49.2 yards per game) and seven touchdowns, reeling in 36 passes this year.
- Kevin Shaa's 25 grabs have turned into 422 yards (35.2 ypg) and five touchdowns.
Eastern Michigan Players to Watch
- Ben Bryant has 2,921 passing yards (243.4 ypg) to lead Eastern Michigan, completing 68.8% of his passes and throwing 14 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
- Jawon Hamilton's team-high 623 rushing yards (51.9 per game) have come on 101 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Darius Boone Jr. has collected 400 yards (33.3 per game) on 108 attempts with six touchdowns.
- Hassan Beydoun's team-leading 929 receiving yards (77.4 yards per game) have come on 86 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Dylan Drummond has put together a 653-yard season so far (54.4 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 58 passes.
- Tanner Knue's 28 grabs this season have resulted in 307 yards (25.6 ypg) and one touchdown.
Liberty Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/6/2021
Ole Miss
L 27-14
Away
11/20/2021
Louisiana
L 42-14
Home
11/27/2021
Army
L 31-16
Home
12/18/2021
Eastern Michigan
-
Home
Eastern Michigan Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Ohio
L 34-26
Home
11/16/2021
Western Michigan
W 22-21
Home
11/26/2021
Central Michigan
L 31-10
Away
12/18/2021
Liberty
-
Away
