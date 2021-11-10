Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Matt Henningsen (92) sacks Eastern Michigan Eagles quarterback Ben Bryant (8) during their football game on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Madison, Wis.Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Uw Badgers Vs E Mich Football 2435 101121wag

The Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-3, 0-0 MAC) have home advantage in a MAC clash versus the Ohio Bobcats (2-7, 0-0 MAC) at Rynearson Stadium on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Check out the article below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio

Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Rynearson Stadium

Live Stream on fuboTV

Betting Information for Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio

Favorite Spread Total Eastern Michigan -6 60.5

Eastern Michigan and Ohio Stats

This year, the Eagles put up 3.6 more points per game (34.9) than the Bobcats give up (31.3).

This year, the Eagles have turned the ball over 11 times, four more than the Bobcats' takeaways (7).

The average points scored by the Bobcats this season, 22.7, is 4.9 fewer than the 27.6 the Eagles have given up per game.

The Bobcats have turned the ball over 12 times, one fewer times than the Eagles have forced turnovers (13).

Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

Ben Bryant has 2,190 passing yards (243.3 ypg) to lead Eastern Michigan, completing 69.3% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

Jawon Hamilton's team-high 411 rushing yards (45.7 per game) have come on 76 carries, with four touchdowns this year.

This season Darius Boone Jr. has piled up 98 carries for 371 yards (41.2 per game) and six touchdowns.

Hassan Beydoun's 727 receiving yards (80.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 64 receptions and three touchdowns.

Dylan Drummond has reeled in 43 passes for 530 yards (58.9 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Zach Westmoreland has hauled in 13 receptions for 253 yards (28.1 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Ohio Players to Watch

Kurtis Rourke has 1,234 passing yards (137.1 ypg) to lead Ohio, completing 69.6% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 179 rushing yards (19.9 ypg) on 46 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

De'Montre Tuggle has carried the ball 102 times for a team-high 622 yards (69.1 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season Armani Rogers has rushed for 438 yards (48.7 per game) on 70 carries with six touchdowns.

Ty Walton's team-leading 322 receiving yards (35.8 yards per game) have come on 27 receptions with two touchdowns.

Cameron Odom has recorded 313 receiving yards (34.8 yards per game), hauling in 24 passes this year.

Isiah Cox's 20 grabs this season have resulted in 225 yards (25.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

