    • November 2, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. Toledo Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Matt Henningsen (92) sacks Eastern Michigan Eagles quarterback Ben Bryant (8) during their football game on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Madison, Wis.Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Uw Badgers Vs E Mich Football 2435 101121wag

    The Toledo Rockets (4-4, 0-0 MAC) and Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3, 0-0 MAC), MAC rivals, will do battle at the The Glass Bowl on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan

    Toledo and Eastern Michigan Stats

    • This year, the Rockets rack up 3.6 more points per game (28.5) than the Eagles allow (24.9).
    • This year, the Rockets have two turnovers, eight fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (10).
    • The Eagles have averaged 14.5 more points scored this season (32.8) than the Rockets have allowed (18.3).
    • The Eagles have turned the ball over 10 times, four fewer times than the Rockets have forced turnovers (14).

    Toledo Players to Watch

    • Carter Bradley has thrown for 954 yards (119.3 ypg) to lead Toledo, completing 59.7% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and one interception this season.
    • Bryant Koback's team-high 650 rushing yards (81.3 per game) have come on 121 carries, with six touchdowns this year. He's also added 216 yards (27.0 per game) on 18 catches with one touchdown.
    • This season DeQuan Finn has piled up 351 yards (43.9 per game) on 77 attempts with six touchdowns.
    • Devin Maddox's team-leading 407 receiving yards (50.9 yards per game) have come on 26 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Isaiah Winstead has recorded 310 receiving yards (38.8 yards per game), reeling in 21 passes this year.

    Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

    • Ben Bryant leads Eastern Michigan with 1,836 passing yards (229.5 ypg) on 149-of-216 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Jawon Hamilton, has carried the ball 67 times for 347 yards (43.4 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Darius Boone Jr. has taken 83 carries for 308 yards (38.5 per game) and six touchdowns.
    • Hassan Beydoun's 530 receiving yards (66.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 52 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Dylan Drummond has collected 501 receiving yards (62.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 40 passes this year.
    • Zach Westmoreland's 12 receptions have yielded 249 yards (31.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Toledo Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Northern Illinois

    L 22-20

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Central Michigan

    L 26-23

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Western Michigan

    W 34-15

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Eastern Michigan

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Bowling Green

    -

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Ohio

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Akron

    -

    Home

    Eastern Michigan Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Miami (OH)

    W 13-12

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Ball State

    L 38-31

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Bowling Green

    W 55-24

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Toledo

    -

    Away

    11/9/2021

    Ohio

    -

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Western Michigan

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Central Michigan

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    2
    2021

    Eastern Michigan at Toledo

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

