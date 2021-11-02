Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Matt Henningsen (92) sacks Eastern Michigan Eagles quarterback Ben Bryant (8) during their football game on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Madison, Wis.Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Uw Badgers Vs E Mich Football 2435 101121wag

The Toledo Rockets (4-4, 0-0 MAC) and Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3, 0-0 MAC), MAC rivals, will do battle at the The Glass Bowl on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan

Game Day: Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Tuesday, November 2, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: The Glass Bowl

Toledo and Eastern Michigan Stats

This year, the Rockets rack up 3.6 more points per game (28.5) than the Eagles allow (24.9).

This year, the Rockets have two turnovers, eight fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (10).

The Eagles have averaged 14.5 more points scored this season (32.8) than the Rockets have allowed (18.3).

The Eagles have turned the ball over 10 times, four fewer times than the Rockets have forced turnovers (14).

Toledo Players to Watch

Carter Bradley has thrown for 954 yards (119.3 ypg) to lead Toledo, completing 59.7% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and one interception this season.

Bryant Koback's team-high 650 rushing yards (81.3 per game) have come on 121 carries, with six touchdowns this year. He's also added 216 yards (27.0 per game) on 18 catches with one touchdown.

This season DeQuan Finn has piled up 351 yards (43.9 per game) on 77 attempts with six touchdowns.

Devin Maddox's team-leading 407 receiving yards (50.9 yards per game) have come on 26 receptions with three touchdowns.

Isaiah Winstead has recorded 310 receiving yards (38.8 yards per game), reeling in 21 passes this year.

Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

Ben Bryant leads Eastern Michigan with 1,836 passing yards (229.5 ypg) on 149-of-216 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jawon Hamilton, has carried the ball 67 times for 347 yards (43.4 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Darius Boone Jr. has taken 83 carries for 308 yards (38.5 per game) and six touchdowns.

Hassan Beydoun's 530 receiving yards (66.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 52 receptions and one touchdown.

Dylan Drummond has collected 501 receiving yards (62.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 40 passes this year.

Zach Westmoreland's 12 receptions have yielded 249 yards (31.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

Toledo Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Northern Illinois L 22-20 Home 10/16/2021 Central Michigan L 26-23 Away 10/23/2021 Western Michigan W 34-15 Home 11/2/2021 Eastern Michigan - Home 11/10/2021 Bowling Green - Away 11/16/2021 Ohio - Away 11/27/2021 Akron - Home

Eastern Michigan Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/9/2021 Miami (OH) W 13-12 Home 10/16/2021 Ball State L 38-31 Home 10/23/2021 Bowling Green W 55-24 Away 11/2/2021 Toledo - Away 11/9/2021 Ohio - Home 11/16/2021 Western Michigan - Home 11/26/2021 Central Michigan - Away

