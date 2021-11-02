Publish date:
How to Watch Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. Toledo Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toledo Rockets (4-4, 0-0 MAC) and Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3, 0-0 MAC), MAC rivals, will do battle at the The Glass Bowl on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 2, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: The Glass Bowl
- Stadium: The Glass Bowl
Toledo and Eastern Michigan Stats
- This year, the Rockets rack up 3.6 more points per game (28.5) than the Eagles allow (24.9).
- This year, the Rockets have two turnovers, eight fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (10).
- The Eagles have averaged 14.5 more points scored this season (32.8) than the Rockets have allowed (18.3).
- The Eagles have turned the ball over 10 times, four fewer times than the Rockets have forced turnovers (14).
Toledo Players to Watch
- Carter Bradley has thrown for 954 yards (119.3 ypg) to lead Toledo, completing 59.7% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and one interception this season.
- Bryant Koback's team-high 650 rushing yards (81.3 per game) have come on 121 carries, with six touchdowns this year. He's also added 216 yards (27.0 per game) on 18 catches with one touchdown.
- This season DeQuan Finn has piled up 351 yards (43.9 per game) on 77 attempts with six touchdowns.
- Devin Maddox's team-leading 407 receiving yards (50.9 yards per game) have come on 26 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Isaiah Winstead has recorded 310 receiving yards (38.8 yards per game), reeling in 21 passes this year.
Eastern Michigan Players to Watch
- Ben Bryant leads Eastern Michigan with 1,836 passing yards (229.5 ypg) on 149-of-216 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Jawon Hamilton, has carried the ball 67 times for 347 yards (43.4 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
- This season Darius Boone Jr. has taken 83 carries for 308 yards (38.5 per game) and six touchdowns.
- Hassan Beydoun's 530 receiving yards (66.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 52 receptions and one touchdown.
- Dylan Drummond has collected 501 receiving yards (62.6 yards per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 40 passes this year.
- Zach Westmoreland's 12 receptions have yielded 249 yards (31.1 ypg) and one touchdown.
Toledo Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
Northern Illinois
L 22-20
Home
10/16/2021
Central Michigan
L 26-23
Away
10/23/2021
Western Michigan
W 34-15
Home
11/2/2021
Eastern Michigan
-
Home
11/10/2021
Bowling Green
-
Away
11/16/2021
Ohio
-
Away
11/27/2021
Akron
-
Home
Eastern Michigan Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/9/2021
Miami (OH)
W 13-12
Home
10/16/2021
Ball State
L 38-31
Home
10/23/2021
Bowling Green
W 55-24
Away
11/2/2021
Toledo
-
Away
11/9/2021
Ohio
-
Home
11/16/2021
Western Michigan
-
Home
11/26/2021
Central Michigan
-
Away
