Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/16/2021

How to Watch Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. Western Michigan Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Western Michigan Broncos (6-4, 0-0 MAC) will do battle with a fellow MAC team when they go to the Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-4, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Rynearson Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Rynearson Stadium
Betting Information for Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Western Michigan
-5.5
66
Western Michigan and Eastern Michigan Stats
- The Broncos rack up just 2.5 more points per game (30.7) than the Eagles give up (28.2).
- The Broncos have 12 giveaways this season, while the Eagles have 13 takeaways .
- The Eagles, on average, score 4.0 more points (34.0) than the Broncos allow (30.0).
- This year the Eagles have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Broncos' takeaways (10).
Western Michigan Players to Watch
- Kaleb Eleby has thrown for 2,470 yards (247.0 ypg) to lead Western Michigan, completing 60.9% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Sean Tyler, has carried the ball 137 times for 837 yards (83.7 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
- This season La'Darius Jefferson has piled up 163 carries for 680 yards (68.0 per game) and 10 touchdowns.
- Skyy Moore's 860 receiving yards (86.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 66 receptions with five touchdowns.
- Jaylen Hall has hauled in 39 passes for 640 yards (64.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- Corey Crooms has hauled in 37 catches for 609 yards (60.9 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.
Eastern Michigan Players to Watch
- Ben Bryant leads Eastern Michigan with 2,544 passing yards (254.4 ypg) on 219-of-314 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.
- Jawon Hamilton has carried the ball 81 times for a team-high 435 yards (43.5 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Darius Boone Jr. has rushed for 377 yards (37.7 per game) on 100 carries with six touchdowns.
- Hassan Beydoun's team-leading 812 receiving yards (81.2 yards per game) have come on 73 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Dylan Drummond has racked up 603 receiving yards (60.3 yards per game) and six touchdowns, reeling in 52 passes this year.
- Zach Westmoreland's 13 grabs have turned into 253 yards (25.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
