Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/16/2021

The Western Michigan Broncos (6-4, 0-0 MAC) will do battle with a fellow MAC team when they go to the Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-4, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Rynearson Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan

Game Day: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Rynearson Stadium

Betting Information for Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan

Favorite Spread Total Western Michigan -5.5 66

Western Michigan and Eastern Michigan Stats

The Broncos rack up just 2.5 more points per game (30.7) than the Eagles give up (28.2).

The Broncos have 12 giveaways this season, while the Eagles have 13 takeaways .

The Eagles, on average, score 4.0 more points (34.0) than the Broncos allow (30.0).

This year the Eagles have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Broncos' takeaways (10).

Western Michigan Players to Watch

Kaleb Eleby has thrown for 2,470 yards (247.0 ypg) to lead Western Michigan, completing 60.9% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Sean Tyler, has carried the ball 137 times for 837 yards (83.7 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.

This season La'Darius Jefferson has piled up 163 carries for 680 yards (68.0 per game) and 10 touchdowns.

Skyy Moore's 860 receiving yards (86.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 66 receptions with five touchdowns.

Jaylen Hall has hauled in 39 passes for 640 yards (64.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Corey Crooms has hauled in 37 catches for 609 yards (60.9 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

Ben Bryant leads Eastern Michigan with 2,544 passing yards (254.4 ypg) on 219-of-314 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Jawon Hamilton has carried the ball 81 times for a team-high 435 yards (43.5 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Darius Boone Jr. has rushed for 377 yards (37.7 per game) on 100 carries with six touchdowns.

Hassan Beydoun's team-leading 812 receiving yards (81.2 yards per game) have come on 73 receptions with three touchdowns.

Dylan Drummond has racked up 603 receiving yards (60.3 yards per game) and six touchdowns, reeling in 52 passes this year.

Zach Westmoreland's 13 grabs have turned into 253 yards (25.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

