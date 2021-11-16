Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/16/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. Western Michigan Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Matt Henningsen (92) sacks Eastern Michigan Eagles quarterback Ben Bryant (8) during their football game on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Madison, Wis.Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Uw Badgers Vs E Mich Football 2435 101121wag

    Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Matt Henningsen (92) sacks Eastern Michigan Eagles quarterback Ben Bryant (8) during their football game on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Madison, Wis.Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Uw Badgers Vs E Mich Football 2435 101121wag

    The Western Michigan Broncos (6-4, 0-0 MAC) will do battle with a fellow MAC team when they go to the Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-4, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Rynearson Stadium. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan

    Betting Information for Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan

    Western Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Western Michigan

    -5.5

    66

    Western Michigan and Eastern Michigan Stats

    • The Broncos rack up just 2.5 more points per game (30.7) than the Eagles give up (28.2).
    • The Broncos have 12 giveaways this season, while the Eagles have 13 takeaways .
    • The Eagles, on average, score 4.0 more points (34.0) than the Broncos allow (30.0).
    • This year the Eagles have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Broncos' takeaways (10).

    Western Michigan Players to Watch

    • Kaleb Eleby has thrown for 2,470 yards (247.0 ypg) to lead Western Michigan, completing 60.9% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Sean Tyler, has carried the ball 137 times for 837 yards (83.7 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season La'Darius Jefferson has piled up 163 carries for 680 yards (68.0 per game) and 10 touchdowns.
    • Skyy Moore's 860 receiving yards (86.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 66 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Jaylen Hall has hauled in 39 passes for 640 yards (64.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
    • Corey Crooms has hauled in 37 catches for 609 yards (60.9 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

    Eastern Michigan Players to Watch

    • Ben Bryant leads Eastern Michigan with 2,544 passing yards (254.4 ypg) on 219-of-314 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.
    • Jawon Hamilton has carried the ball 81 times for a team-high 435 yards (43.5 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season Darius Boone Jr. has rushed for 377 yards (37.7 per game) on 100 carries with six touchdowns.
    • Hassan Beydoun's team-leading 812 receiving yards (81.2 yards per game) have come on 73 receptions with three touchdowns.
    • Dylan Drummond has racked up 603 receiving yards (60.3 yards per game) and six touchdowns, reeling in 52 passes this year.
    • Zach Westmoreland's 13 grabs have turned into 253 yards (25.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    16
    2021

    Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Canada vs. México

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard D.J. Carton (21) drives with the ball against Georgetown Hoyas guard Donald Carey (13) during the first half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch American at Georgetown

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 19, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Day'Ron Sharpe (11) reacts during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Carolina at College of Charleston

    2 minutes ago
    Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Matt Henningsen (92) sacks Eastern Michigan Eagles quarterback Ben Bryant (8) during their football game on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Madison, Wis.Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Uw Badgers Vs E Mich Football 2435 101121wag
    College Football

    Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/16/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos quarterback Kaleb Eleby (5) and offensive lineman Mark Brooks (60) react leaving the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/16/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    Soccer Tournaments

    How to Watch Revelations Cup, Colombia vs. Brazil

    12 minutes ago
    Minnesota Wild
    NHL

    How to Watch Sharks at Wild

    32 minutes ago
    Loyola Chicago
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Chicago State at Loyola Chicago

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) shoots the ball over Navy Midshipmen guard Greg Summers (20) during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Virginia at Houston

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy