    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Eastern Michigan Eagles at Central Michigan Chippewas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Central Michigan goes for its fourth straight win as it hosts Eastern Michigan in its season finale on Friday afternoon.
    Author:

    Central Michigan started the year just 2-3 but has since won five of its last six to get to 7-4 on the year. They are just a half-game behind Northern Illinois for first place in the MAC West division. With a win, they will finish tied with the Huskies for the division crown, but due to the head-to-head loss, they would lose the tiebreaker.

    How to Watch Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U (G)

    Live stream the Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Despite not being able to win its division, the Chippewas have been playing great football and are in a good position to make a bowl game.

    First, though, they want to take care of Eastern Michigan in their regular-season finale.

    Eastern Michigan will look to snap the Chippewas three-game losing streak and, in turn, win its second straight after they beat Western Michigan 22-21 last Tuesday.

    The win improved the Eagles record to 7-4 on the year and has them just a game behind Central Michigan for second place in the West Division.

    With a win, they will finish tied with the Chippewas for second place, and finish the year with eight wins and a probable bowl berth.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Eastern Michigan Eagles at Central Michigan Chippewas

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
