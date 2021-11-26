Central Michigan goes for its fourth straight win as it hosts Eastern Michigan in its season finale on Friday afternoon.

Central Michigan started the year just 2-3 but has since won five of its last six to get to 7-4 on the year. They are just a half-game behind Northern Illinois for first place in the MAC West division. With a win, they will finish tied with the Huskies for the division crown, but due to the head-to-head loss, they would lose the tiebreaker.

How to Watch Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan Today:

Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan game on fuboTV:

Despite not being able to win its division, the Chippewas have been playing great football and are in a good position to make a bowl game.

First, though, they want to take care of Eastern Michigan in their regular-season finale.

Eastern Michigan will look to snap the Chippewas three-game losing streak and, in turn, win its second straight after they beat Western Michigan 22-21 last Tuesday.

The win improved the Eagles record to 7-4 on the year and has them just a game behind Central Michigan for second place in the West Division.

With a win, they will finish tied with the Chippewas for second place, and finish the year with eight wins and a probable bowl berth.

