    • November 2, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Eastern Michigan at Toledo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Glass Bowl hosts a Tuesday night battle of evenly-matched MAC teams when Eastern Michigan and Toledo face off.
    Author:

    Eastern Michigan (5–3, 2–2) will head on the road on Tuesday night to face Toledo (4–4, 2–2) in a MAC football matchup.

    How to Watch: Eastern Michigan at Toledo Today

    Game Date: Nov. 2, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live stream Eastern Michigan at Toledo on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Eagles are coming off of a big win against Bowling Green, taking down the Falcons 55–24 on the road. That was the third-most road points that EMU has ever scored and the team's biggest margin of victory in the conference since 2019.

    Eastern Michigan quarterback Ben Bryant is completing 69% of his passes with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions on the season. The run game has been led by Darius Boone Jr. and Samson Evans, who have combined for 13 touchdowns. Evans has seven on just 38 carries.

    Toledo comes into this game with the same conference record as Eastern Michigan. And like the Eagles, the Rockets are coming off a win, defeating Western Michigan 34–15.

    The Rockets boast the best scoring defense in the MAC at 18.3 points per game but are just seventh in the conference in scoring offense.

    Toledo won on the road last year against Eastern Michigan, coming away with a 45–28 victory.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

