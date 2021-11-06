Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch Eastern Washington Eagles vs. Montana State Bobcats: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 2, 2021; Cheney, WA, USA; Eastern Washington Eagles quarterback Eric Barriere (3) looks to pass against the Montana Grizzlies in the second half at Roos Field. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 2, 2021; Cheney, WA, USA; Eastern Washington Eagles quarterback Eric Barriere (3) looks to pass against the Montana Grizzlies in the second half at Roos Field. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

    The Eastern Washington Eagles (7-1, 0-0 Big Sky) and Montana State Bobcats (7-1, 0-0 Big Sky), Big Sky rivals, will clash at Roos Field on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Eastern Washington vs. Montana State

    Eastern Washington and Montana State Stats

    • The Eagles score 41.1 more points per game (51.5) than the Bobcats give up (10.4).
    • The Eagles have turned the ball over three times this season, two more turnovers than the Bobcats have forced (1).
    • The Bobcats have averaged 5.4 more points this season (33.5) than the Eagles have allowed (28.1).
    • This year the Bobcats have one turnover, one fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (2).

    Eastern Washington Players to Watch

    • Eric Barriere has thrown for 3,312 yards (414.0 ypg) to lead Eastern Washington, completing 66.8% of his passes and tossing 30 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 144 rushing yards (18.0 ypg) on 59 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • Dennis Merritt's team-high 663 rushing yards (82.9 per game) have come on 127 carries, with 13 touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 21 catches for 300 yards (37.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Justice Jackson has rushed for 266 yards (33.3 per game) on 42 carries with three touchdowns.
    • Andrew Boston's 629 receiving yards (78.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 35 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Talolo Limu-Jones has totaled 623 receiving yards (77.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 37 passes this year.
    • Efton Chism III has hauled in 34 catches for 522 yards (65.3 ypg) and six touchdowns this season.

    Montana State Players to Watch

    • Matthew McKay leads Montana State with 1,556 passing yards (194.5 ypg) on 115-of-177 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 226 rushing yards (28.3 ypg) on 57 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
    • Isaiah Ifanse has carried the ball 150 times for a team-high 907 yards (113.4 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
    • This season Elijah Elliott has rushed for 236 yards (29.5 per game) on 45 carries, while also checking in with 143 yards (17.9 per game) on 11 catches and one touchdown.
    • Lance McCutcheon's 663 receiving yards (82.9 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 39 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • Willie Patterson has caught 14 passes for 244 yards (30.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Montana State at Eastern Washington

    TV CHANNEL: ABC
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
