Elon vs. James Madison: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    • October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Elon Phoenix vs. James Madison Dukes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    The James Madison Dukes (6-1, 0-0 CAA) and Elon Phoenix (4-3, 0-0 CAA), CAA rivals, will clash at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field on Saturday, October 30, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch James Madison vs. Elon

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    James Madison and Elon Stats

    • The Dukes score 12.3 more points per game (35.9) than the Phoenix give up (23.6).
    • The Dukes have turned the ball over zero times this season, one fewer than the Phoenix have forced (1).
    • The Phoenix, on average, are scoring 8.7 more points per game this season (23.4) than the Dukes are allowing (14.7).
    • The Phoenix have turned the ball over two more times (2 total) than the Dukes have forced a turnover (0) this season.

    James Madison Players to Watch

    • Cole Johnson leads James Madison with 1,690 passing yards (241.4 ypg) on 155-of-229 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 109 rushing yards (15.6 ypg) on 42 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
    • The team's top rusher, Latrele Palmer, has carried the ball 84 times for 428 yards (61.1 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Percy Agyei-Obese has racked up 65 carries for 221 yards (31.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Antwane Wells Jr.'s 565 receiving yards (80.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's collected 38 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • Kris Thornton has collected 468 receiving yards (66.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 46 passes this year.
    • Scott Bracey's 10 receptions have netted him 163 yards (23.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Elon Players to Watch

    • Davis Cheek has thrown for 2,047 yards (292.4 ypg) to lead Elon, completing 66.3% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 87 rushing yards (12.4 ypg) on 44 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Jaylan Thomas, has carried the ball 98 times for 366 yards (52.3 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also caught 23 passes for 239 yards (34.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • This season McKinley Witherspoon has piled up 58 carries for 155 yards (22.1 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • Jackson Parham's 607 receiving yards (86.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 41 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Bryson Daughtry has put together a 348-yard season so far (49.7 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes.
    • Kortez Weeks' 33 receptions this season have resulted in 293 yards (41.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    James Madison Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/9/2021

    Villanova

    L 28-27

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Richmond

    W 19-3

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Delaware

    W 22-10

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Elon

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Campbell

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    William & Mary

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Towson

    -

    Home

    Elon Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/2/2021

    Richmond

    W 20-7

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Maine

    W 33-23

    Away

    10/23/2021

    New Hampshire

    W 24-10

    Home

    10/30/2021

    James Madison

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Villanova

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Towson

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Rhode Island

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
