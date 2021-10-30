Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Elon at James Madison: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Elon puts a three-game winning streak to the test against No. 5 James Madison.
    Author:

    No. 5 James Madison (6-1, 4-1) will host Elon (4-3, 3-1) in a CAA battle on Saturday afternoon.

    How to Watch: Elon at James Madison Today

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus

    Live stream Elon at James Madison on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    JMU is one of the best FCS programs in the country, with the team's lone loss coming against a ranked Villanova team by a single point. Outside of that game, the Dukes have three wins against teams that were ranked at the time that the programs met.

    Last week, the Dukes held Delaware to just 109 total yards, with kicker Ethan Ratke making five field goals in the game. On a day where a Dukes team averaging 35.9 points per game scored just 22, Ratke helped put points on the board to give JMU the victory.

    Elon enters this game on a three-game winning streak, with wins over Richmond, Maine and New Hampshire. But beating James Madison is a whole different story than beating those other teams.

    Quarterback Davis Cheek led the win over New Hampshire, passing for 328 yards with two passing touchdowns and one rushing score. Tony Trisciani's program has found a new gear after starting the year 1-3.

    James Madison won the last meeting of these teams in Mach by a 20-17 margin. The Dukes have lost to Elon once, by three points in 2018.

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Elon at James Madison

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington Plus
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    
