How to Watch FCS Division I Championship: Montana State vs North Dakota State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Montana State and North Dakota State battle Saturday afternoon with the FCS Division I Football National Championship on the line.

Montana State is looking to make school history on Saturday when it plays in its first-ever FCS football championship game. The Bobcats have had a season to remember going 12-2 en route to a title game appearance.

How to Watch FCS Division I Championship Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Montana State at North Dakota State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They lost their season opener to Wyoming 19-16 and then rattled off nine straight before losing against rival Montana. 

That loss didn't slow them down, though, as they have rolled through the playoffs beating UT Martin, defending champ Sam Houston State and then South Dakota State in the semifinals.

The run has them set up to try and take down perennial power North Dakota State in the championship.

Unlike the Bobcats, the Bison are no stranger to the national championship game. 

North Dakota State is back in the title game for the ninth time in the last 11 years. The Bison have won all eight times they have made it including five in a row from 2011-2015. They also won three in a row from 2017-2020.

It has been an incredible run for North Dakota State and one they hope they can continue with their ninth national title.

Saturday should be an incredible championship game as the Bobcats try and slay the goliath of FCS.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

FCS Division I Championship: Montana State vs North Dakota State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sep 4, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Montana State Bobcats quarterback Matthew McKay (1) hands off to running back Isaiah Ifanse (22) against the Wyoming Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
